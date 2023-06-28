Local Leaders Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Alleghany Regional Commerce Park and Launch New Marketing Video

Alleghany Highlands EDC Local leaders and elected officials break ground on the new ARCC industrial site

Represents latest efforts in momentum to promote business attraction and create jobs

We are excited to partner with Branch Group to officially move dirt today and envision the future when the ideal company selects this strategic site to invest in their future and our community.” — Reid Walters, Chair of the AHEDC

COVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) were joined today by local leaders from the City of Covington, Alleghany County and the joint IDA to break ground on the 104-acre Alleghany Regional Commerce Center site (ARCC). The site is the largest publicly owned parcel in the region and recently received $3.29 million from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). The funding resulted from a competitive evaluation of sites across the entire Commonwealth with 21 sites being selected for grants.

“This is a milestone day for the Alleghany Highlands,” said Reid Walters, Chair of the AHEDC and Alleghany County Administrator. “We are excited to partner with Branch Group to officially move dirt today and envision the future when the ideal company selects this strategic site to invest in their future and our community.”

Key selling points of the 104-acre site off Commerce Center and Winterberry Avenues include:

-Ready-to-go project: local/regional funding dedicated, DEQ/ACOE permits in hand, team assembled

-Low risk project with approved grading plan

-Work has already begun

-Strong regional support for project

-Goals to create new tax revenue, new jobs and a diversified economy

-Implementation team in place and active including partners representing local/regional government, engineering, marketing, social media and site selection

“ARCC is our best opportunity to produce jobs and investment,” said Allen Dressler, AHEDC Board Vice Chair and Covington City Manager. “Our strategic East Coast location with optimal access to Midwest markets will be attractive to prospects.”

AHEDC also announced the launch of a new economic development video to promote the entire region to business prospects. The video will be housed at www.ahedc.com and showcased in a LinkedIn campaign targeting professional site selection consultants and company executives.

AHEDC leadership wants to thank their partners the Roanoke Regional Partnership, the Alleghany Highlands IDA, Timmons Group, Hunton, Andrews Kurth’s Economic Development Division and JLV Communications on the site development work and marketing to date.

Learn more about the site and AHEDC regional marketing initiatives HERE.

The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation is the marketing organization promoting Alleghany County, the City of Covington and the Towns of Clifton Forge and Iron Gate for business recruitment, expansion and development. A public/private partnership, AHEDC focuses on Site Readiness, Infrastructure Management, Site Selection Outreach and Workforce Development. The organization also serves as a key information source for applicable data, regulatory compliance and funding opportunities to help you successfully launch, expand or relocate a business to the region.

Alleghany Highlands: Where Exciting Business Opportunities Meet Exceptional Quality of Life