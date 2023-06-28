MIAMI REALTORS® AND FIRST MLS IN GEORGIA LAUNCH RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO LISTINGS ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA AND GEORGIA
The Deal Provides Listing Access to Benefit Consumers and Real Estate Professionals Across Large Sections of Florida and Georgia
Let’s form partnerships before someone else does it for us.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI), the nation’s 4th & 7th largest MLSs respectively, launched a substantial data-sharing project today that provides direct access to regional property listings. The deal, which delivers single sign-on capability into each other’s Matrix MLS platforms, went live today.
— Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO
The agreement benefits nearly 125,000 real estate professionals and the customers and communities they serve in South Florida and Georgia by significantly boosting property listing exposure and introducing new referral opportunities.
According to Teresa King Kinney, CEO of MIAMI REALTORS®, and the largest local REALTOR® Association in the U.S. with 60,000 members, “This is a terrific move that greatly enhances listing exposure throughout the region. Our members can access FMLS’ listings through one easy sign-on that they are already familiar with, so our brokers and agents have access to a wide array of inventory, and vice versa.”
Market statistics suggest that relocation and second home ownership between major markets in Florida and Georgia is at an all-time high, with both states continuing to see unparalleled growth.
Jeremy Crawford, FMLS’ President & CEO, states, “FMLS has been diligently working to provide our members, and their clients, with the ability to share data across a wider area. It is quite simple – that helps the market function more efficiently. And, MIAMI REALTORS® is one of the most forward-looking organizations in all of real estate, so this partnership is a real win-win.”
“It is so easy to deliver these MLS partnerships from a technical perspective”, continues Crawford. “It benefits all MLS members and the entire ecosystem we serve. Surprisingly, some local organizations are still determined to keep licensed Agents and Brokers out of their markets. They refuse to collaborate with their peers from surrounding areas, which is a real disservice to their buyers and sellers. I challenge all MLS executives to change the parochial nature of this industry. Let’s form partnerships before someone else does it for us. I firmly believe that MLSs, Associations, Brokers, and Agents are all stronger working together.”
The new agreement makes it easy for members of both organizations to view listings from a single sign-on solution within Matrix. Both MIAMI REALTORS® and FMLS adhere to strict data integrity through RESO standards, considered the gold standard in the industry.
It also introduces new referral opportunities and provides additional listing exposure, ultimately benefiting buyers and sellers. And both organizations have large networking exposure, not only in Florida and Georgia but throughout the Southeast, the Caribbean, and globally.
About FMLS:
The First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the United States. And, as Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 60,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Costa Rica, Mexico, and much of Central America. Find out more at https://firstmls.com/.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®
The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 103 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 256 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com
