LSA Information needed

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B4003956           

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle 

STATION: Rutland 

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 between 3:30-4 p.m. 

LOCATION: Vermont Police Academy, Pittsford, VT 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks are investigating an incident in which a vehicle destroyed one of the historic brick pillars at the entrance to the Vermont Police Academy on Academy Road in Pittsford.  The incident occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that a dark colored truck pulling a car trailer had attempted to back into the roadway, striking the pillar and leaving the scene without reporting the crash. State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Corporal Loyzelle of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

LSA Information needed

