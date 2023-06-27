LSA Information needed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4003956

TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 between 3:30-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Vermont Police Academy, Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks are investigating an incident in which a vehicle destroyed one of the historic brick pillars at the entrance to the Vermont Police Academy on Academy Road in Pittsford. The incident occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that a dark colored truck pulling a car trailer had attempted to back into the roadway, striking the pillar and leaving the scene without reporting the crash. State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Corporal Loyzelle of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.