LSA Information needed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4003956
TROOPER: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2023 between 3:30-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Vermont Police Academy, Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks are investigating an incident in which a vehicle destroyed one of the historic brick pillars at the entrance to the Vermont Police Academy on Academy Road in Pittsford. The incident occurred sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Troopers arrived on scene and concluded that a dark colored truck pulling a car trailer had attempted to back into the roadway, striking the pillar and leaving the scene without reporting the crash. State police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Corporal Loyzelle of the Vermont State Police at the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.