St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006065
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2025 at 1544 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Brooke Rowell
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle being operated erratically on US Route 5 in the Town of St. Johnsbury and was headed towards Lyndonville. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and the operator was identified as Brooke Rowell (42) of Waterford, VT. While speaking with Rowell, indicators of impairment were detected. Rowell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and while being searched incident to an arrest Rowell was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Rowell as then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Rowell was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Rowell was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/08/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
