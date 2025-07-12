St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Possession of a Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2025 at 1544 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Brooke Rowell

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle being operated erratically on US Route 5 in the Town of St. Johnsbury and was headed towards Lyndonville. Troopers located the suspect vehicle, and the operator was identified as Brooke Rowell (42) of Waterford, VT. While speaking with Rowell, indicators of impairment were detected. Rowell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and while being searched incident to an arrest Rowell was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Rowell as then transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Rowell was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Rowell was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/08/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

