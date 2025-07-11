St Johnsbury VSP Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/11/25, 1058 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Plain, Bradford VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Elaine Ferguson
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
VICTIM: Hannaford
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft at Hannaford's located in Bradford. Troopers met with Ferguson (66) who had stolen merchandise from the store and was caught by loss prevention officer. Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court for the charge of retail theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.