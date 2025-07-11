St Johnsbury VSP Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4006055 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 07/11/25, 1058 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Plain, Bradford VT VIOLATION: Retail Theft ACCUSED: Elaine Ferguson AGE: 66 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH VICTIM: Hannaford CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft at Hannaford's located in Bradford. Troopers met with Ferguson (66) who had stolen merchandise from the store and was caught by loss prevention officer. Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court for the charge of retail theft. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 0830 hours COURT: Orange County Criminal Court MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

