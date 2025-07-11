Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,962 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury VSP Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                            

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/25, 1058 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 586 Lower Plain, Bradford VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Elaine Ferguson                                            

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

 

VICTIM: Hannaford

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft at Hannaford's located in Bradford. Troopers met with Ferguson (66) who had stolen merchandise from the store and was caught by loss prevention officer. Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court for the charge of retail theft.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/25 0830 hours         

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury VSP Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more