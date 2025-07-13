Rutland Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash involving Fair Haven PD cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B4005096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malgrem
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: Saturday July 12, 2025 at approximately 8:20am
STREET: US Route 4 – Exit 2 westbound on-ramp
TOWN: Fair Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 22
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Officer Thomas Covino
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
VIOLATION: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 12, 2025 at approximately 0820 hours Troopers from the Rutland Field Station responded to US Route 4 - Exit 2 westbound on-ramp for a report of a crash involving a Fair Haven Police Department Patrol Vehicle.
Vehicle one was identified as a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by an unknown male. Vehicle two was identified as a 2017 Ford Explorer Patrol Vehicle being operated by Officer Thomas Covino of the Fair Haven Police Department.
This crash occurred during an active pursuit which was initiated on VT Route 22. Officer Covino observed the vehicle traveling southbound in excess of the posted speed limit. Officer Covino attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the operator attempted to flee. While turning onto the Exit 2 westbound on-ramp the operator lost control of the Silverado and the two vehicles collided. After crashing the operator of the Silverado fled the scene on foot. It was later discovered that the Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from a residence in Shaftsbury, VT on June 22, 2025.
The Vermont State Police are still actively investigating this incident.
Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins
Director of Training and Recruiting
Office of Professional Development and Training
Vermont State Police
317 Academy Road- West Cottage
Pittsford, VT 05763
Legal Disclaimer:
