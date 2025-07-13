Rutland Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash involving Fair Haven PD cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B4005096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malgrem

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Saturday July 12, 2025 at approximately 8:20am

STREET: US Route 4 – Exit 2 westbound on-ramp

TOWN: Fair Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 22

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Officer Thomas Covino

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

VIOLATION: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: moderate front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 12, 2025 at approximately 0820 hours Troopers from the Rutland Field Station responded to US Route 4 - Exit 2 westbound on-ramp for a report of a crash involving a Fair Haven Police Department Patrol Vehicle.

Vehicle one was identified as a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by an unknown male. Vehicle two was identified as a 2017 Ford Explorer Patrol Vehicle being operated by Officer Thomas Covino of the Fair Haven Police Department.

This crash occurred during an active pursuit which was initiated on VT Route 22. Officer Covino observed the vehicle traveling southbound in excess of the posted speed limit. Officer Covino attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the operator attempted to flee. While turning onto the Exit 2 westbound on-ramp the operator lost control of the Silverado and the two vehicles collided. After crashing the operator of the Silverado fled the scene on foot. It was later discovered that the Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from a residence in Shaftsbury, VT on June 22, 2025.

The Vermont State Police are still actively investigating this incident.

Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins

Director of Training and Recruiting

Office of Professional Development and Training

Vermont State Police

317 Academy Road- West Cottage

Pittsford, VT 05763