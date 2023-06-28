FOMAT Medical Research Announces Restructuring of Clinical Operations Department to Support Rapid Expansion
FOMAT Medical Research restructures Clinical Ops, creating a scalable model to support expansion & improve research quality efficientlyOXNARD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMAT Medical Research, a leading clinical research site network and Independent Research Organization (IRO) with locations across California, is pleased to announce the strategic restructuring of its Clinical Operations department. This move comes as a proactive measure to create a scalable model that will efficiently support the company's ongoing expansion efforts. The restructuring emphasizes the importance of professionalization, patient safety, quality, and efficiency in clinical research, setting FOMAT Medical Research apart from its competitors.
The restructuring of the Clinical Operations department is a pivotal step for FOMAT Medical Research as it experiences rapid growth in its operations across California. By proactively reorganizing the department, the company aims to optimize its infrastructure and create a scalable model that can adapt to the evolving needs of sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and, most importantly, patients.
Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research, commented on the significance of this restructuring, stating, "Professionalizing our organization is a critical step towards accelerating our growth and expanding our capabilities. The restructuring of our Clinical Operations department allows us to build a scalable model that aligns with our vision, enabling us to better serve our sponsors, CROs, and ultimately, the patients who rely on us for innovative treatment options."
Under this new structure, FOMAT Medical Research proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Susana Moyano as the Clinical Operations Director. With an impressive background as an accomplished MD and having spent the past five years leading the Quality Management department within the company, Dr. Moyano brings a unique blend of medical expertise and quality-focused leadership to her new role.
Dr. Moyano explained the rationale behind the restructuring: " By combining medical background and quality management experience, we can go way beyond in revolutionizing our approach to patient safety, quality, and efficiency. By leveraging our expertise and optimizing our processes, we continue building a Clinical Operations department that is unrivaled in its ability to meet the needs of our partners and patients. I am thrilled to spearhead this transformative journey in our Clinical Operations department."
This restructuring initiative reflects FOMAT Medical Research's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in clinical research. By enhancing the scalability, professionalism, and efficiency of the Clinical Operations department, the company is solidifying its position as a preferred partner for Sponsors, CROs, and patients alike.
About FOMAT Medical Research:
FOMAT Medical Research is California's largest research site network, dedicated to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes. With an extensive network of research sites and a relentless commitment to innovating healthcare through diversity, FOMAT Medical Research collaborates with industry Sponsors and CROs to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT is a founding member of hyperCORE International, a super network of fully professionalized research site organizations.
###
Media Contact:
Brandon Johnson
FOMAT Medical Research
bd@FOMATmedicalresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn