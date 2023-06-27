Highly Anticipated Novel "Ascendant" by Susy Smith Takes Readers on a Dystopian Journey

Ascendant, Book 2 of the “Asylum” series, releases on Aug. 8, 2023.

Book 2, Ascendant, is more intense. I’m curious what readers will say because of where Lacy ends up. What happens to Jace leaves a mark on your soul.”
— Susy Smith
BLACKWELL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Susy Smith is set to captivate readers once again with her highly anticipated novel, Ascendant, the second book in the “Asylum” series, scheduled for release on August 8, 2023.

Packed with adventure and suspense and blending elements of science fiction, fantasy, and dystopia, Ascendant transports readers to a disintegrated world where civilization has collapsed, and chaos is the new normal.

Smith says, “Book 2, Ascendant, is more intense. I’m curious what readers will say because of where Lacy ends up. And what happens to Jace leaves a mark on your soul. It’s about what people have to go through to survive, and its aftermath.”

With her previous work garnering rave reviews and a devoted readership, Ascendant is poised to become a must-read for fans seeking an enthralling escape into a fast-paced dystopian world.

Ascendant will be available in paperback, and all e-book formats.

Advance reading copies are available upon request on NetGalley.

ISBN Paperback: 978-1-9548717-8-6
Price: $13.99

You just read:

