Anchors Aweigh ABA Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)
ABA Provider one of the first to be accredited pursuant to ACQ’s new Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0
We found the ACQ review process to be meaningful and provided useful insights on how to standardize some of our key workflows to promote evidenced-based interventions”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is pleased to announce Anchors Aweigh ABA, LLC’s location in St. Johns County, Florida has been awarded a full 2-year accreditation pursuant to ACQ’s new Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0. The newly accredited program offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism in St. Johns and Duval Counties in Florida.
— Amanda Davidson, M.S., BCBA, CEO of Anchors Aweigh ABA LLC
“Programs applying for ACQ accreditation undergo a thorough, fair, and independent evaluation of their administrative and clinical operations from our reviewers,” notes Erick Dubuque, ACQ’s Director. “As part of this review, ACQ conducts a comprehensive desktop review, interviews with leadership, clinical observations with providers, and surveys of staff and patients/caregivers.”
“We found the ACQ review process to be meaningful and provided useful insights on how to standardize some of our key workflows to promote evidenced-based interventions,” Amanda Davidson, M.S., BCBA, CEO of Anchors Aweigh ABA LLC. “The feedback loops throughout the ACQ accreditation process were very beneficial and helped us optimize our mission to serve our patients and caregivers.”
Anchors Aweigh ABA provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) services across the lifespan in St. Johns County and Duval Counties, Florida. The organization was founded by two Master Level Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) who have each been practicing applied behavior analysis since August of 2009. Anchors Aweigh provides in home, community, and school-based ABA services, and tailors each program to best suit the needs of the patient and their family. Treatment plans and ABA therapy consist of one-on-one services to address skills of concern. The organization’s focus is to increase desirable behaviors while simultaneously decreasing problem behaviors. Additionally, Anchors Aweigh provides caregiver training as an integral part of each client’s treatment plan.
ACQ continues to accept new applications for its 2-year accreditation from organizations offering applied behavior analysis (ABA) as a healthcare service to individuals with autism. To learn more about the Autism Commission on Quality, visit https://autismcommission.org.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (https://autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
