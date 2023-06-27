Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Vantage Bank Texas
For release at 5:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by Vantage Bank Texas, San Antonio, Texas, to establish a branch at 5151 San Felipe, Suite 730, Houston, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
