The Traffic Group Handled Traffic Engineering Needs for Great Wolf Lodge Perryville
New Perryville Location Will Be the Brand’s Largest Resort in the Country
We were thrilled to be included in such a premiere resort for Great Wolf Lodge and for Maryland.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation’s leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – announced it provided traffic engineering services for the new Great Wolf Lodge. The new Perryville, Maryland-based property’s Grand Opening scheduled for June 29.
Given the size and scope of the project, it was not without challenges. The Traffic Group prepared the necessary plans and supporting analyses to ensure government approvals and quickly addressed any needs.
The Traffic Group worked on this property for a significant amount of time, including undertaking the traffic study for Hollywood Casino Perryville on the property and rezoning retail space adjacent to Route 222. A roundabout was requested by Maryland officials to provide access to future retail development, the casino, Great Wolf Lodge, and the offices for the Maryland Transportation Authority.
“We were thrilled to be included in such a premiere resort for Great Wolf Lodge and for Maryland,” says Wes Guckert, President & CEO of The Traffic Group. “Our hope is that our work will ensure guests and residents of Perryville with a smooth, safe, and relatively traffic-free travel.”
At 680,000 sq. ft., the Perryville, Maryland location will be Great Wolf Lodge’s largest resort in the country. Sitting on 48 acres, it boasts 700 suites and a 126,000 square foot indoor water park, amongst other attractions and entertainment options.
Turner Construction and Stantec Architecture & Engineering P.C. were tapped to handle the engineering and construction of the new resort property.
Since the firm launched in 1985, The Traffic Group has provided traffic engineering and transportation planning, data collection, parking demand and operation services throughout the United States.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 90 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
For more information about The Traffic Group, visit the company’s website at www.trafficgroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
