Morae and ShareDo Partner to Modernise Case Management for Law Firms
New Program Enables Cloud Migration from Legacy On-Premises Systems for Access to Flexible, Scalable Best-in-Class Features and Support
Morae has invested in the right expertise to help firms transform the way they work with ShareDo’s flexible, scalable solution for best-in-class case management.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for an ever-changing legal industry, and ShareDo, the legal industry’s best-of-breed case management platform, today announced a global partnership program to modernise case and matter management for law firms. Under the program, Morae will assist law firms in the adoption of ShareDo’s state-of-art cloud-based case management platform, including change management and migration from legacy systems. The new offering is currently available in the Asia-Pacific, with plans for Morae to expand the offering to other global markets in the near future.
— David Malkinson
“Many law firms today are shackled by unwieldly, out-of-date case management systems that are difficult to support and hinder firms’ agility to make changes and deploy new use cases at speed. Morae and ShareDo have partnered to offer a viable path for these firms to modernise and add significant value to the client experience,” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae. “Morae has invested in the right expertise to help firms transform the way they work with ShareDo’s flexible, scalable solution for best-in-class case management.”
“The ShareDo-Morae partnership is a powerful combination that also delivers meaningful process and digital transformation for law firms looking to gain a competitive edge,” Ben Nicholson, CEO of ShareDo. “Our case management solution enables lawyers to work much more collaboratively with their clients, including a 360-degree awareness at all times of case progress and the client experience.”
Key capabilities of the platform include:
• Real-Time Tracking to help lawyers stay abreast of case progress and objectives.
• Self-Service Portals to provide a firm’s clients with anytime access to case information and updates.
• Collaboration Features to enable lawyers and their clients to work together more fluidly on assigned tasks and shared documents.
• Client Portfolio Insights to provide actionable information on matter management, client management and operations, including areas where the firm can boost its service performance.
• Built-in Client Service Level Requirements for a more programmatic approach to case management, founded upon mutually agreed deadlines and timeframes.
• Proactive Data Quality Management to ensure greater process consistency through a rules-based approach to information management.
• Low-Code Design to enable rapid responses to changing client, regulatory or case requirements.
• Ease of Administration for improved anytime, anywhere user access management via ShareDo’s secure, cloud-based platform.
• Integration with iManage Work and Office 365 to ensure proper information governance and compliance in alignment with client and firm policies and regulatory obligations.
Morae’s expert legal and technology consultants work closely with law firms to ensure a smooth transition to the ShareDo CMS platform, including strong customer support from Morae coupled with dedicated software development from ShareDo.
To learn more and request a demonstration, including roadmap overview, visit us at moraeglobal.com/case-management.
About ShareDo
ShareDo, from UK-based Sliced Bread, is a legal case management platform that enables lawyers to achieve ‘superhuman’ results. It creates ‘more time’ by making light work of countless daily tasks, leaving lawyers laser-focused on delivering the best outcomes for their clients. Built using the best technology stack to solve today’s business problems, ShareDo improves law firm productivity and efficiency to help drive successful client outcomes. Today, ShareDo is the fastest growing CMS in the UK, with its biggest year of growth in 2022 on track to be surpassed this year. Learn more at sharedo.co.uk/domore.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. To learn more, visit us at moraeglobal.com.
