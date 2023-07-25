KBC Tools & Machinery top 10 tips to get ready, set, and go with the right pneumatic set up for productivity and safety.
For users of air tools for decades who think it’s time to upgrade their setup or those just getting started, here are 10 points to get the most from the tools:STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Indoor or outdoor? Temperature fluctuations make a difference in which air hose to choose. Depending on where in North America there can be a huge fluctuation from summer to winter temps. Choose an air hose with great cold weather flexibility. KBC and Blubird offer a ¼” x 25’ Avaguard polyurethane non-marking air hose that maintains its flexibility from -40 to +165 degrees Fahrenheit. (KBC Part # 1-838-220)
2. Time to lose some weight? When replacing components in a pneumatic set up or starting from scratch, consider the weight of the individual components to improve the ergonomics of everyday usage. Choose a lighter air hose, yet still have the integrity to go full throttle. KBC and Blubird offer a 3/8” x 25’ 100% rubber air hose that is 40% lighter than standard rubber hoses, that can withstand 300 PSI and temperatures of -50 to + 90 degrees Fahrenheit, (KBC Part # 1-838-225)
3. Turn, turn, turn. As the world turns, so should the air tool. Rather than plugging the “lead in” hose directly into ther air tool, add in a whip hose with built in swivel to move the weight away from the tool and the user for better ergonomic use. Plus, the whip hose will prolong the life of the main air line. KBC and Blubird offer a 3/8” x 5’ whip hose with a ¼” NPT fitting, (KBC Part # 1-838-200), or a ½” x 5’ whip hose with a ¼” NPT fitting, (KBC Part # 1-838-205)
4. Forward and reverse? For those who have never had a retractable air hose reel, now is the time. Imagine having a car without the reverse function – life would be a lot harder, but we just take the benefits for granted now. No more manual rewinding and having to guide the air hose in while cranking away with an industrial quality retractable air hose reel. KBC and Blubird offer a few truly affordable versions: 3/8” x 25’, (KBC Part #’1-838-100,) a 3/8” x 50’ (KBC Part # 1-838-105), and a ½” x 50’ (KBC Part # 1-838-110)- complete with lighter than standard 100% rubber hose, 300 PSI working pressure, solid brass fittings, 20 gauge power coated steel construction, and smooth auto rewind with locking 12 point ratchet gearing system to lock at various lengths . They come with a 3’ lead in hose with a standard NPT end for hooking up to the air compressor or main line air source.
5. Wall, ceiling, or floor? Sometimes it’s not what one has, but where it goes. I remember the first time I saw a shop with all of the pneumatic tools hanging within reach from the ceiling waiting for the user to choose the tool needed – so clean, neat, and so much space. If choosing a retractable air hose reel make sure that it has horizontal/ vertical wall mount options so that it can be mounted on the wall, ceiling, floor, or workbench. For manual air hose reels it's important to ensure enough room on the wall or workbench to mount it so that it can crank easily without hitting any elbows. Manual air hose reels are an inexpensive option for those who don’t want to have a ceiling mount, and KBC and Blubird offer a 3/8” x 50’, (KBC Part # 1-838-150), and a 3/8” x 100’, (KBC Part # 1-838-155).
6. Extra! Extra! A little kink, fray, or hole can put an end to the job. An extra air hose on the shelf can save a frantic trip to the local industrial distributor or not getting the job done on time. Just sayin’.
7. Accessorize! My mum wears a lot of black, and she knows the benefits of a great colorful scarf to make the outfit. Well, even the best of pneumatic set ups are dead in the water without all the accessories /peripherals to make it go. It's important to have the right: pneumatic tools, tool balancers, grinding stones, abrasives, drills, hole saws, sockets, impact tools, points, non woven abrasives, couplers, nozzles, air tool oil, PPE, carbide burrs, saw blades, quick disconnects, etc.? If not, visit www.kbctools.com/CatSearch/563/power-and-air-tools - we’ve got ‘em!
8. Organize! Stop air tool hose and chord tripping hazards and eyesores with RapidTie rubber straps to make it easy to store and handle. Unlike using traditional bungy cords that can lead to splitting, fraying, scratching, and other damage, RapidTie is a non-marring vinyl flexible tie that expands up to 50% of its length. It’s oil resistant, non conductive, won’t tangle, and won’t snap back at you like a bungy cord. So for safety and ease, choose RapidTie 16” rubber straps. (KBC Part # 1-838-210).
9. Oil and water don’t mix! Ensure that the air line system is in good working order by regularly pulling the water condensation out of the air lines. Also, make sure that all air tools and compressors are oiled on a regular basis to keep them working at top performance. www.kbctools.ca/products/search/?Keyword=air tool oil
10. Rattling or clunking? Hearing a rattle, a clunk, or a wheeze? It might be time to replace the compressor. Is the compressor usage way up? Are there more users? It may be time to beef up the CFM. KBC has air compressors from Campbell Hausfeld, Dewalt, King, Legacy, Jet, Industrial Air from 8-30 CFM, 4.6 – 80 gallon, 1 – 7.5 HP, and 120 -175 maximum PSI. www.kbctools.ca/products/search/compressor?v=j&facet=[["catname"%2C"catname"%2C"Air Compressors"]]
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalog houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada and 3 in The US.
