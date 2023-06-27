PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AND VIRTUAL REALITY LEADER POSITRON PARTNER FOR BEYOND KING TUT: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Immersive Experience Expands to Include All-New VR Film; Uses 80,000 High-Resolution Photographs of Archeological Sites Reconstructed into 3D Models
We're honored to partner with Paquin to bring audiences a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience that takes them right into the heart of ancient Egypt.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paquin Entertainment Group and VR industry leader Positron have partnered to add an all-new virtual reality experience for fans of the boy king at Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, which is currently open in Jacksonville, Florida (and will debut in Hartford, Connecticut and Milwaukee, Wisconsin later this year). The Secrets of Tutankhamun, a brand new VR film shot in Egypt with cooperation from the Egyptian government, will transport each guest to see the pyramids, sphinx, tombs and artifacts while tickling the senses with motion, sights and sounds as if they were actually there. More information about the VR experience and exhibition can be found at www.beyondkingtut.com.
— Jeffrey Travis, CEO of Positron
[Click Here for Photos / Video for Press Usage]
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is the popular immersive attraction created in partnership with the National Geographic Society and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and invites visitors to leave the modern world behind to experience an ancient time like never before. By harnessing projection mapping and new technologies to create stunning visual environments, the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt will be brought to life in a stunning exhibition.
The Secrets of Tutankhamun is a new virtual reality film that complements the immersive experience and takes audiences on a breathtaking journey to ancient Egypt, over the pyramids, through the Valley of the Kings and down into the tomb of King Tut. Audiences experience this film on specialized Positron Voyager motion chairs that are equipped with advanced VR headsets and haptic feedback, bringing them closer to the artifacts and sarcophagus of Tut than ever before. Learning the story of the most famous boy-king narrated by Tut himself (voiced by Bodhi Sabongui from the film BLACK ADAM), the VR experience was captured with specialized photogrammetry at the actual historical sites under special permission from the Egyptian government. More than 80,000 high-resolution photographs of the archeological sites were reconstructed into 3D models over the course of nine months to recreate an accurate digital VR version of the originals.
“Our collaboration with Positron on Beyond King Tut has already taken this experience to the next level. We could not be more pleased with the creativity and technology Positron’s VR team delivered with this film. It truly enhances and elevates the experience for all of our guests,” said Justin Paquin, President, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical.
"We're honored to partner with Paquin for Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience to bring audiences a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience that takes them right into the heart of ancient Egypt. The Secrets of Tutankhamen film is presented using our cutting edge Voyager motion chairs that enhance the unforgettable journey audiences will take to the tomb of the most famous pharaoh of all," said Jeffrey Travis, CEO of Positron.
Commemorating the historic discovery of King Tut’s tomb 100 years ago, the experience brings the National Geographic archives to life through a beautifully constructed and thoroughly informative exhibition. The power of technology, combined with cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery, whisks visitors on an immersive journey exploring the mysterious golden boy king’s life that ventures beyond the mask. Beyond King Tut goes beyond a traditional artifact display to fascinate guests while ensuring that the artifacts from King Tut’s tomb remain in their country of origin.
The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition is a magnificent, time-traveling adventure that makes guests feel as if they are actually in Ancient Egypt. With nine galleries to explore, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience takes visitors on an epic journey through King Tut’s life—his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife.
Join the Conversation on Social Media:
Instagram: @beyondkingtut / Facebook: @beyondkingtut / #beyondkingtut
About Paquin Entertainment Group
Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Nashville, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group’s core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world’s premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com.
About Positron
Positron is an immersive entertainment and virtual reality technology company. Positron produces and distributes award-winning VR films, on its patented Voyager VR motion chairs featuring haptics and scent. Positron VR theaters are installed in location around the globe, in museums, cinemas, and tourist centers. Named by Fast Company as a “Top 10 VR/AR Company”, Positron leads the industry for seated immersive experiences. For more information, visit http://gopositron.com
About the National Geographic Society
The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
John Tellem
TGPR
+1 3103133444
email us here