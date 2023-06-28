“In The Future, Will The United States Of America Break Up Into Many Regions? A Public Inquiry”, New Series of 3 books

A PUBLIC INQUIRY - Will the USA break up into many regions?

Secret DARPA/CIA Time Travel pre-identification of future USA balkanization was leaked in 1977 to then SRI Futurist, now Tribunal Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre

A Public Inquiry is based on eye-witness testimony that U.S. Presidents Bush Sr, Bush Jr, Clinton, Obama, Trump, & Biden were pre-identified and groomed in 1971 by CIA’s secret Time Travel program.” — Alfred Lambremont Webre

A Public Inquiry is based on eye-witness testimony that U.S. Presidents Bush Sr, Bush Jr, Clinton, Obama, Trump, & Biden were pre-identified and groomed in 1971 by CIA's secret Time Travel program." — Alfred Lambremont Webre

" A Public Inquiry ", a new Series of 3 research-based books on "In The Future, Will The United States Of America Break Up Into Many Regions?" is now available on Amazon.com. A Top Secret DARPA/CIA Time Travel pre-identification of a future USA balkanization was leaked in 1977 to then Stanford Research Institute [SRI] Futurist author Alfred Lambremont Webre, now a Tribunal Judge with an international Tribunal of Conscience, the Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice at http://www.peaceinspace.org In the 3 books of the A Public Inquiry Series, Judge Webre recounts his own 1971 meeting with the Top Secret DARPA CIA time travel unit after DARPA-CIA time-traveled his landmark book "Exopolitics" from 2005 back to 1971 using classified quantum access technologies. Continuing the disclosure narrative, Judge Webre reveals a stunning January 1977 meeting with Stanford Research Institute futurist Director Willis Harman who told him of the future Balkanization of the USA, "Alfred in the Future, the United States of America will break up into many regions."Judge Webre states, "A Public Inquiry is based on eye-witness CIA whistleblower testimony that U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump, and Joseph Robinette Biden have all been pre-identified and groomed on a common consensual policy by the DARPA-CIA's Chronogarchy secret Presidential Time Travel pre-identification program."A Public Inquiry Book Series focuses on structural signs of a possible time travel pre-identified breaking up of the United States of America, including the 2022 adoption by the Texas State Republican Party of a plank calling for the secession of Texas from the USA, and a recent poll showing that a plurality of Trump voters in Trump leaning states favor secession from the USA– "About 33% of Trump voters in so-called red states say they'd personally fare better if their state 'became an independent country." https://www.rt.com/news/559080-trump-voters-favor-secession-poll/ "Support for secession is growing among every partisan group in the months following the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol but particularly among southern Republicans, a new poll found. Bright Line Watch, in conjunction with YouGov, found that citizen support for their state or region to secede from the U.S. is greatest in the South 'where support was already highest (and has the greatest historical precedent).' Overall, 37 percent of respondents indicated a 'willingness to secede.' Support among southern Republicans grew from polling conducted in January, which showed 50 percent were in favor of secession. But the number leapt to 66 percent in June." https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/563221-shocking-poll-finds-many-americans-now-want-to/ "In The Future, Will The United States Of America Break Up Into Many Regions?A Public Inquiry"ACCESS SERIES: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8PTVSSN A Public Inquiry Book Series presents proactive solutions to keep the USA Constitutional body politic together so that the positive American Experiment does not fall victim to covert, time travel predicted projections, although there are strong forces plotting for the breaking up of the Constitutional USA.A Public Inquiry Book Series includes the following 3 evidence-based original books:1. "In The Future, Will The United States Of America Break Up Into Many Regions?" - A Public Inquiry: Vol. I: June 2023 to June 2024 - Book 1 of 3: Public Inquiryby Alfred Lambremont Webre (Author)2. Time Screen: The 100-year Secret Chronogarchy Plot to Break Apart America Using Time Travel, Trump & Treason(Public Inquiry Book 2)by Alfred Lambremont Webre (Author)3. 2022 Diary: Tracking a Secret 100-year Chronogarchy Plot to Break Apart America(Public Inquiry Book 3)by Alfred Lambremont Webre (Author)Book 3 of 3: Public InquiryU.S. President Dwight Eisenhower's great-granddaughter, Laura Eisenhower, has interviewed Judge Alfred Lambremont Webre about A Public Inquiry:"In The Future, Will The United States Of America Break Up Into Many Regions?" You can watch this important Laura Eisenhower interview by clicking here:

