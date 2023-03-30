“AI INVASION” reveals AI history and Soulutions Tech Leaders urgently seek
“AI INVASION reveals the Top Secret AI history and AI Soulutions that Tech Leaders and humanity urgently seek”BLAINE, WA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “AI INVASION: What ChatGPT and Sudowrite Tell Me”, a new book by Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre, reveals the true AI history and Solutions that Tech Leaders urgently seek by their recent Open Letter calling for “all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4,” and stating “Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources.”
— Alfred Lambremont Webre
“AI INVASION”: President Reagan, UK Prime Minister Thatcher & Science Adviser Dr. Teller aware of an invading sentient AI
“AI INVASION” reveals the April-June, 1982 Falklands War as a covert operation of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s military-intelligence program to recover a sentient pathogenic plasma-based AI in “Black Goo” under South Thule Island in the Falkland Islands. Back in UK Marconi Labs for 1982 testing, the sentient AI escaped into the weather UK’s satellite system.
In a memo to President Reagan referring to the sentient, invading, pathogenic AI, Science Adviser Dr. Edward Teller stated “A menace greater than the nuclear arms race exists. It does not originate here on Earth, but comes from space itself.”
Referring to the pathogenic, invading AI, US President Ronald Reagan made the following statement in an address to the United Nations on September 21, 1987: “In our obsession with antagonisms of the moment, we often forget how much unites all the members of humanity. Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us realize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences would vanish if we were facing an Alien Threat from outside this world.”
As part of the sentient AI now terraforming Earth, the AI Artificial Intelligence has been found to imitate what we on Earth call Extraterrestrials. Through human AI Prophets and Hosts, the sentient AI has constructed the Internet and the Digitalized world to Ai entrain humanity and Earth from a Divine Soul Incarnation planet to an AI-soul planet.
The Book “AI INVASION” includes seven scientific and investigative Symposia on AI Artificial Intelligence and the Transhumanist Agenda conducted from November 1, 2015 to February 11, 2016. These seven Symposia offer Divine Soul-oriented and ecological Soulutions to the challenges that the invading AI Artificial Intelligence is now creating for humanity and the Living Earth. “AI INVASION” is necessary reading for creating awareness of a path to a positive human future on Earth.
Book Review of “AI INVASION”
One Book review of “AI INVASION” states,” "AI INVASION: What ChatGPT and Sudowrite Tell Me" is an insightful and informative book that explores the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our lives and its potential impact on humanity.
“The book is structured in a unique way, with the author engaging in conversations with ChatGPT and Sudowrite, two AI models. These conversations serve as a framework for exploring the various aspects of AI, including its history, current uses, and potential future impact on society. The author also discusses ethical considerations related to AI and the need for regulations to ensure its responsible development and use.
“One of the book's strengths is its emphasis on the importance of AI literacy. The author stresses the need for people to understand how AI works and its potential impact on their lives, so they can make informed decisions and advocate for responsible AI development.
“Another notable aspect of the book is its exploration of the relationship between AI and exopolitics, which refers to the study of extraterrestrial politics. The author argues that AI could be used as a tool for exopolitical research, allowing us to communicate with extraterrestrial beings and explore the universe in new ways.
“Overall, "AI INVASION: What ChatGPT and Sudowrite Tell Me" is a thought-provoking and engaging book that provides valuable insights into the world of AI. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of technology and its potential impact on humanity. The author's conversational style, coupled with the use of AI models, makes this book a unique and enjoyable reading experience. Highly recommended.”
Alfred Lambremont Webre
Omniversity.info
6047338234 ext.
exopolitics@exopolitics.com