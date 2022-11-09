Trump: Time Travel Wrecking Ball in a 100-year Chronogarchy plot to break apart America

2 new books expose Trump as a "Wannabe AntiChrist", and a Time Travel Wrecking Ball in a 100-year Chronogarchy plot to break apart America

Alfred in the Future, the United States of America will break up into many regions.”
— Willis Harmon, SRI Futurist Director, 1971
BLAINE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2 new books expose Trump as a "Wannabe AntiChrist", and a Time Travel Wrecking Ball in a 100-year Chronogarchy plot to break apart America

"Time Screen: The 100 year Chronogarchy Plot to break up America using Time Travel, Trump & Treason" by Alfred Lambremont Webre (Author) is a new non-fiction, whistle-blower evidence-based time travel exposé of a 100-year unlawful, secret, and deceptive Chronogarchy plot to break up the Constitutional United States of America through quantum access time travel, using Donald J. Trump as a key intentional actor.

in his new book, Futurist and Author Alfred Lambremont Webre reveals his own 1971 meeting with the Top Secret DARPA CIA time travel unit after DARPA-CIA time-travelled his landmark book "Exopolitics" from 2005 back to 1971 using classified quantum access technologies. Continuing the disclosure narrative, Alfred reveals a stunning January 1977 meeting with Stanford Research Institute futurist Director Willis Harmon who told him of the future Balkanization of the USA, “Alfred in the Future, the United States of America will break up into many regions.” As Alfred's book "The Chronogarchy" reveals, in 1971 U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump, and Joseph Robinette Biden would be pre-identified and groomed on a common consensual policy by the DARPA-CIA Chronogarchy secret Presidential Time Travel pre-identification program.

Alfred’s new book presents proactive solutions to keep the Constitutional body politic of the United States of America together so that the positive American Experiment does not fall victim to covert, time travel predicted projections of the Chronogarchy, although there are strong forces plotting for the breaking up of the Constitutional USA.

In his new book “Tracking the AntiChrists,” futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre, originator of the Sciences of Exopolitics and of the Omniverse in his iconic books Exopolitics and the Omniverse Trilogy, applies the Spiritual remote viewing tests of Chapter 13 of the Book of Revelation to the many public candidates for prophesized global AntiChrist emerging in our post-modern Era: Chronogarchy Deep State; Sentient AI Artificial Intelligence; Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS); Donald Trump; The Rothschilds; The Pope; Prince William; Vladimir Putin; King Charles III; CCP: Chinese Communist Party; False Second Coming & More.

“Tracking the AntiChrists” shows that the prophesized planetary AntiChrist will manifest immediately prior to the prophesized “Second Coming” of Jesus, the human manifestation of the Creator God of our Local Universe. As with Alfred’s ground-breaking 2022 book “A Revelation on the Life and Teachings of Jesus” (UniverseBooks.com), his new book “Tracking the AntiChrists” shows that Earth has not yet reached the Golden Age time of the Second Coming of Christ. Hence, none of the named “AntiChrist” world figures of our post-modern era are the prophesized “AntiChrist”. They including Donald J. Trump are “wannabe” AntiChrists.

About Author Alfred Lambremont Webre

Futurist Alfred Lambremont Webre is a change agent whose principal activities are (1) founding the science of Exopolitics through his 2000 book Exopolitics, (2) discovery of the Omniverse 2014 as the 3rd major cosmological body after the Universe and the Multiverse through which humanity understands the cosmos, as set out in his 2014 book DEO: Dimensional Ecology of the Omniverse, (3) promulgation of the Positive Future Equation [PFE] though which humans co-create a positive future on planet Earth, published in his 2017 book My Journey Landing Heaven on Earth, (4) public exposé in his book Chronogarchy, of an interdimensional hidden power structure monitoring the time-space of Earth as its domain of influence, and operating as a secret government using quantum access Time Travel technologies to carry out its operations and mandates, (5) A Top Secret Time-travel-based A Revelation on the Life and Teachings of Jesus; (6) Time Screen, a public exposé of the 100-year secret Chronogarchy plot to break apart America in his book Time Screen (2023), and (7) Tracking the AntiChrists

Alfred Lambremont Webre
Omniversity.info
+ +1 604-600-9203
exopolitics@exopolitics.com
