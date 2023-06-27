Submit Release
US 85 now open, culvert replacement complete at mile 105

BISMARCK, N.D. – The culvert replacement project is now complete two miles south of the junction of U.S. Highway 85 and North Dakota Highway 200 at mile point 105. Highway 85 is now fully open to traffic.

The highway was previously closed, approximately 29 miles north of Belfield, due to an emergency culvert replacement.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

