Gravity Backdrops: Introducing the Lindsay Adler Signature Series
Internationally acclaimed photographer Lindsay Adler has partnered with Gravity Backdrops and MAC Group to create the Lindsay Adler Signature Series.
What's more luxurious than a hand-painted, gold background? The images you'll make with it!”WHITE PLAINS, NY, U.S., June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Adler is a globally recognized fashion photographer and educator known for her stunning images, impeccable taste, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Lindsay has been collaborating with the Gravity Backdrops Team over the past several months to create a beautiful family of backdrops featuring some of her most favorite colors, each hand-painted with the meticulous quality Gravity Backdrops is known for.
— Lindsay Adler
The Lindsay Adler Signature Series Backdrops will launch with a stunning Gold on Gold hand-painted backdrop on high-quality 450gr (15oz) Italian cotton duck canvas. It will be available in 5 sizes: XS (3.9 x 7.8 ft), M (6.2 x 8.9ft), L (6.9 x 8.9 ft), XL (8.9 x 9.8 ft), and XXL (8.9 x 13 ft).
Other Lindsay Adler Signature Series colors will be coming shortly.
“I’m thrilled to share my new Signature Collection with Gravity Backdrops. This beautiful gold backdrop is elegant, complex and impressively versatile. Whether you specialize in bold fashion photography or painterly portraiture, this backdrop will create more luxurious results for your subjects. I can’t wait to see how photographers create their own unique images.” - Lindsay Adler
“Gravity Backdrops creates extraordinary backdrops for extraordinary creators. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting example than Lindsay and we are so proud to partner with her.” - Jan Lederman
The Lindsay Adler Signature Series Gold Backdrop is available now for purchase at: gravitybackdropsus.com/lindsav-adler-signature-collection
Lindsay Adler Photography
Lindsay Adler is an internationally acclaimed photographer who specializes in fashion, beauty, and portraiture. Her iconic style and images have been featured in top publications including Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. Her extensive knowledge, relatable teaching style and passions make her one of the world’s most sought-after educators.
Gravity Backdrops
In the heart of the Balkans in the town of Niš, Serbia in an enormous window-filled space with a custom-heated floor, a dozen artists are busy crafting each of their canvases, not as backdrops, but rather as works of art that will be used to create even more unique works of art. Now in their 10th year, Gravity Backdrops have become some of the most coveted in the world.
MAC Group
35 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit MACgroupUS.com.
Introducing Lindsay Adler Signature Series Backdrops