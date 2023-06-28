The COLETTI Scouts - a convenient solution for camping and a sustainable solution for home
The best way to serve hot chocolate around a fire.”SUTTER CREEK, CALIFORNIA, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, COLETTI introduced their newest camping coffee solution by making a stackable set of double-wall stainless steel mugs. The concept also allows parents to get rid of disposable plastic - and those stackable IKEA cups – in favor of a more sustainable option. The COLETTI Scouts are on sale now at Amazon for $21.99.
Owned and operated by veterans, the company calls the Scouts “The best way to serve hot chocolate around a fire” claiming the sleek and double-walled design protects hands from boiling drink while giving hosts the convenience of a compact and easily cleaned mug set. All of COLETTI’s products are engineered for the outdoors by their team of veterans who have 10 combined deployments and 56 years of active military service.
“Although we designed these for outdoor, rather than home use,” says the owner, “a big part of our first production run went to our wives” who replaced their colorful plastic sets with these Scouts. Their owner goes on to say, “Since they are stainless steel, the Scouts are a healthy solution to plastic and certainly won’t melt in the dishwasher.”
The COLETTI Scouts come in a set of four and are accompanied by a carry bag with draw sting. Their lineup of camping coffee equipment can be found on their store page.
COLETTI was founded in 2016 by Army veteran Josh Gilliam, a former infantry officer who led Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 1st Ranger Battalion and the 82nd Airborne. Since launching, COLETTI has become known for its range of durable coffee percolators and accessories engineered for the outdoors.
The company is also known for their uniquely Christian purpose. As their product inserts reads, “As deployed Soldiers we witnessed firsthand how misinformation about Christianity and Judaism fueled conflict. Therefore, we commit to doing our small part to create healthy dialog. More specifically, COLETTI purposes to excel in the grace of giving and invest $1 million a year by 2033 to democratize religious truth and provide access for information about Christianity in closed countries." COLETTI currently gives 10% of their profit each year and the grow toward their ultimate goal. Watch Josh tell the inception story via video: https://coletticoffee.com/about/
