COLETTI Introduces Remake of Nostalgic Percolator with Improved Components
The COLETTI Classic couples the feel of camping with your grandpa with modern quality and reliability.SUTTER CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, COLETTI introduced their newest camping coffee solution by making massive improvements to a classic look. The COLETTI Classic Camping Percolator is on sale now at Amazon for $34.99
Owned and operated by veterans, the company calls the Classic “The most convenient way to enjoy great coffee while camping” claiming the timeless design gives users the convenience of a percolator with the nostalgia of camping as a child. All of COLETTI’s products are engineered for the outdoors by their team of veterans who have 10 combined deployments and 56 years of active military service.
“The COLETTI Classic solves all the problems caused by other brands who use cheap materials to cut costs.” Their owner goes on to say, “As avid outdoorsmen, our team understands how painful it is when your coffee maker breaks during a trip. This is why we’ve substituted the thin aluminum internal parts with quality stainless steel, a plastic view top with a glass one, and use a steel bolt to attach the lid to the pot rather than that small piece of tin that companies often attempt to make work.”
The COLETTI Classic also comes with a steel hanging handle so it can be use over a fire and a sample pack of filters for those want to strain-out the coffee bean oil.
COLETTI was founded in 2016 by Army veteran Josh Gilliam, a former infantry officer who led Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 1st Ranger Battalion and the 82nd Airborne. Since launching, COLETTI has become known for its range of durable coffee percolators and accessories engineered for the outdoors.
The company is also known for their uniquely Christian purpose. As their product inserts reads, “As deployed Solders we witnessed firsthand how misinformation about Christianity and Judaism fueled conflict. Therefore, we commit to doing our small part to create heavy dialog. More specifically, COLETTI purposes to excel in the grace of giving and invest $1 million a year by 2033 to democratize religious truth and provide access for information about Christianity in closed countries." COLETTI currently give 10% of their profit each year and the grow toward their ultimate goal. Watch Josh tell the inception story via video: https://coletticoffee.com/about/
The COLETTI Classic Camping Percolator is now available at Amazon. For more information or to interview COLETTI’s founder please contact them directly:
Joshua Gilliam
COLETTI
+1 916-340-4469
josh@coletticoffee.com
COLETTI Inception Story