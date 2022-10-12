COLETTI Introduces Quick & Easy way to Make Coffee while Camping or On-The-Go
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, COLETTI introduced an innovative way to make coffee while on the go. Designed for camping & backpacking their Nomads Pour Over Filters are convenient and efficient. They are available now on Amazon starting at $14.99
Owned and operated by veterans, the company calls the Nomads “The best way to enjoy great coffee off-grid” claiming the simple design gives users the convenience of instant coffee with the taste of their freshly-roasted favorite. All of COLETTI’s products are engineered for the outdoors by their team of veterans that have 10 combined deployments and 56 years of active military service.
“The Nomads solve all the problems of trying to have great coffee on the trail,” said founder Josh Gilliam. “As avid outdoorsmen, our team noticed that most coffee-making systems were heavy, bulky, and messy. Instant coffee solves these problems but sacrifices taste. Single-serve pour-over filters combine taste with convenience.”
The Nomads can turn a mug into a coffee pot. Users just anchor a filter to their mug or cup, fill the pouch with coffee, pour water into their cup, and enjoy. Filters are biodegradable and can be disposed of. They fit all mugs, cups & pots up to 4.5 in wide. They come in sets of 10, 50, and 100.
COLETTI was founded in 2016 by Army veteran Josh Gilliam, a former infantry officer who led Soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 1st Ranger Battalion and the 82nd Airborne. Since launching, COLETTI has become known for its range of durable coffee percolators and accessories engineered for the outdoors.
The COLETTI Nomads are now available at Amazon at www.coletticoffee.com.
For more information or to interview COLETTI's founder please contact them directly.
Josh Gilliam
