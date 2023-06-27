Zoe Foundry partners with U+AI to fast-track it’s venture-building process in the employee benefits space

U+AI and Zoe Foundry

Zoë Foundry is the first Venture Studio to leverage the power of U+AI, aligning with its target of launching 15 portfolio companies over the next 5 years.

U+ has long been a trusted partner since my time at Techstars, and now they've upped the ante by turning venture studio into an AI-powered process. This will forever change the game.” — Esther Eller, COO at Zoë Foundry