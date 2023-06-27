Zoe Foundry partners with U+AI to fast-track it’s venture-building process in the employee benefits space
Zoë Foundry is the first Venture Studio to leverage the power of U+AI, aligning with its target of launching 15 portfolio companies over the next 5 years.
U+ has long been a trusted partner since my time at Techstars, and now they've upped the ante by turning venture studio into an AI-powered process. This will forever change the game.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the beginning of a powerful partnership between U+ and Zoë Foundry, as they announce the integration of U+'s groundbreaking Venture Discovery AI platform into Zoë Foundry's venture-building process.
— Esther Eller, COO at Zoë Foundry
Zoë Foundry is set to be the first Venture Studio to leverage the power of U+AI, a move that aligns perfectly with its target of launching 15 portfolio companies over the next five years.
The game-changing AI platform, a product of U+'s 14 years of venture-building and investing experience, offers a radical shift in the way strategic planning, innovation management, and venture investments are conducted. Designed to generate unique, strategy-aligned business concepts tailored to any focus area, the AI platform blends public data with proprietary data sets, providing instant market insights and identifying fresh business potential.
Esther Eller, COO at Zoë Foundry and a previous Head of Venture Studios at Techstars, spoke of the new partnership, "U+ has long been a trusted partner since my time at Techstars, and now they've upped the ante by turning venture studio into an AI-powered process. This will forever change the game. We are privileged to be the first Venture Studio powered by Venture Discovery AI."
Founded by CEO Garrett Viggers and COO Esther Eller, Zoë Foundry brings together their expertise from the employee benefits and venture studio landscape, creating a community of founders, advisors, executives, partners and investors who support portfolio company founders throughout the venture-building process.
The Venture Discovery AI will continue to learn from new public data, and in parallel Zoë’s proprietary model will continue to ingest insights and the learnings captured from concept iterations and their community of industry experts - supercharging the Zoë process. This blend of the innovative tech and expertise allows Zoë Foundry to identify white spaces in the industry and generate fresh, validated concepts at an accelerated pace.
Zoë Foundry already has their first portfolio company, SlainTech (A Group Health Portfolio Strategy Automation Platform), which has received market validation and engaged in multiple POCs. Zoë Foundry’s process powered by Venture Discovery AI will accelerate the spin up of their next portfolio companies to follow.
Jan Beránek, Founder and Group CEO of U+, commented on the partnership, "We're thrilled to join forces with Esther, Garrett and the whole Zoë Foundry team. Their expertise in venture building is world class and marks a continuation of successful relationship over the past couple of years. Together, we're briging the future of strategic planning, venture building, and venture investing to the employee benefits space"
For more information about U+ and its innovative AI platform, visit https://ai.u.plus. To learn more about Zoë Foundry, visit https://www.zoefoundry.com.
About U+
U+ is a world leader in end-to-end innovation delivery. With a 100% in-house team of Founders, Innovators, Investors, and Operators, U+ builds the future: 120+ businesses built, $2B+ in value created, and management of $100B+ in investment portfolios across 6 funds & $37B+ in annual operations budgets.
About Zoë Foundry
Zoë Foundry is a culture-first venture studio with a vision to break new ground in the employee benefits industry. Led by seasoned founders and backed by a supportive community of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and advisors, Zoë Foundry is set to launch 15 portfolio companies over the next five years, each set to innovate and elevate the employee benefits ecosystem.
Jan Beranek
U+
jan@u.plus