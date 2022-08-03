U+ Fortifies Its Position in North American Market With Traction House Acquisition
U+, a leading corporate venture builder, acquired Traction House, a Toronto-based business development and tech firm, to enhance its presence in North America.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U+, a leading global corporate venture builder, announced today an agreement to acquire Traction House, a Toronto-based business development agency and technology firm. This is an important milestone in U + growth with a goal of providing best in class services to its Fortune 1000 clients.
This acquisition comes at a time of accelerated digital transformation across the world. By combining these organizations U+ will be well-positioned to capitalize on these broad trends and to increase its value proposition to clients, both within Canada and globally.
U+ is a fully remote global digital innovation company helping Fortune 1000 companies turn ideas into real digital products. Established in 2009, U+ has successfully brought more than 100 ideas to market across a diverse range of industries, and has created over $1 billion in value for its clients.
“We are thrilled to announce our company’s acquisition of Traction House, a renowned Canadian business development agency,” said Jan Beránek, U+ Founder and CEO, “The deal will give U+ a more favorable foothold in the North American market while building on Traction House’s large and growing client base. Leveraging our complementary strengths, experiences, and values, this acquisition will accelerate the growth of both companies and establish the foundations for what will hopefully be a successful long-term partnership.”
Under the terms of the acquisition, Traction House Founder and CEO Simon Jalbert is set to join the U+ leadership team as Head of Global Commercialization.
“I am very excited by this agreement with U+, which advances Traction House’s original mission of empowering businesses to succeed at scale,” said Jalbert, “Traction House clients will gain access to U+’s global user base and talent network, while U+ will strengthen its position as a leader in digital innovation in the North American market.”
Traction House and U+ share a commitment to promoting a culture of continuous innovation both internally and for their clients. Together, they are helping businesses across the globe compete and innovate in a rapidly evolving business environment.
About U+
U+ is a leading global corporate venture-building company that transforms conceptual solutions into real-world products. Since 2009, U+ has brought over 100 products to market, creating over $1B in value for Fortune 1000 companies in sectors ranging from fintech and telehealth to energy and real estate. For more information, please visit u.plus or follow U+ on LinkedIn.
About Traction House
Traction House is a Toronto-based business development and digital marketing agency. The company works with organizations across Canada to grow their brands, user bases, and revenue using a combination of patented technology and marketing expertise. For more information, please visit traction.house.
