U+ Welcomes Innovation Leader Bryan Smith as Its New VP of Innovation Strategy
Bryan Smith joins U+ as its VP of Innovation Strategy, bringing innovation experience from running a successful innovation program inside a Fortune 500 company.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U+, a leading global digital innovation company, announced today that commercialization veteran Bryan Smith has signed on as the company’s VP of Innovation Strategy. In this role Bryan will bring his vast experience in creating innovation programs within large corporations to further strengthen the U+ delivery approach.
Bryan joins U+ after spending nearly eight years with Bridgestone, with the last four and a half focused on commercializing new tire and vehicle businesses through build, buy, and partnership approaches. He most recently led a 15-person product team for Bridgestone’s new Mobility Solutions business, generating new revenue models totaling millions in annual recurring revenue, with significant future growth potential. Bryan also led Bridgestone’s innovation investment strategy in the automotive service startup space over the last two years resulting in numerous acquisitions and new product offerings. .
“Having been a client of U+, I have personally experienced the value their methodology brings to innovation programs and I am excited to join them to support their journey” said Bryan. “I look forward to helping U+ scale by creating new revenue opportunities and supporting their delivery teams in providing exceptional results for our clients.”
“We’re thrilled to have Bryan aboard as our VP of Innovation Strategy,” said U+ Managing Partner Sean Sheppard, “Bryan’s background as an innovation, product, and brand leader across a variety of industries, along with his knowledge of how to build and scale internal innovation teams inside Fortune 500 organizations will bring tremendous value to our clients.”
As their business models shift to include more innovative ways of meeting ever-evolving market needs, corporations need the entrepreneurial expertise and stage-relevant mindset that are vital to venture-building. Bryan and U+ share both these traits, further differentiating U+ from agencies whose competencies lie primarily in analyzing problems, but lack real venture-building capabilities. Working together, they plan to meet corporations' growing demand for digital products and services and enable them to build successful startups and innovation initiatives.
About U+
U+ is a leading global digital innovation company, specializing in corporate research and development, the launch of corporate and startup innovations, and the transformation of Fortune 1000 companies’ digital ideas into real products. During the past 14 years, U+ has successfully turned more than 100 ideas into reality with total valuation exceeding $2B across multiple industries, including finance, energy, telco, health and automotive. For more information, please visit u.plus, or follow U+ on LinkedIn.
