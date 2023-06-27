Closures Planned for South Rochford Road Reconstruction Project

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638

ROCHFORD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in conjunction with Pennington County, has begun a reconstruction project on 10.1 miles of South Rochford Road. This project will be completed over two construction seasons.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the first three miles of South Rochford Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning at the North Rochford Road intersection. Access will be maintained at all times for local residents, fire, and emergency service personnel. This first phase of reconstruction consists of clearing trees, grading, realignment work, installation of drainage pipes, and placement of base course material on the initial three miles of roadway.

Message boards are in place at locations around the project to notify the traveling public of the upcoming closure and encourage motorists to use alternate routes.

Phase two of the reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in April 2024, when the remaining seven miles of roadway will be prepped for granular materials and paved with asphalt surfacing.

The prime contractor on the $23.4 million project is Loiseau Construction of Flandreau, SD. The first phase of project reconstruction is scheduled to be complete by Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The second phase will be complete in September 2024.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

