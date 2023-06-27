NEBRASKA, June 27 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen & Education Department Recognize Students with Top ACT Scores

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education recognized 24 students from across Nebraska who earned the top score of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Family members and friends were also present for the ceremony, held in the Rotunda of the State Capitol.

Offering his congratulations on their academic achievement, Gov. Pillen emphasized to students the importance of following their dreams. He also encouraged them to return to Nebraska upon completion of their educational pursuits.

“Always remember that Nebraska is your home,” said Gov. Pillen. “We want you to return and utilize your talents here. There are many opportunities and there are many good paying jobs. There truly is no place like Nebraska.”

Speaking on behalf of the Department of Education, Interim Commissioner Dr. Deborah Frison pointed out that achieving such a high score was not the work of the students alone – a lot of support came with it.

“Having this level of academic success is not easy and it would be far more difficult without the love and support from your families,” said Frison. “Remember to thank your parents.”

In all, 31 students in Nebraska received a top score of 36, representing 17 schools. Two students earned two certificates, having taken the test on two occasions. Those at the ceremony received their certificates in-person from Gov. Pillen, Dr. Frison and John Clark, Senior Director of State Government Relations from ACT.

Clark pointed out that only one-quarter of one percent of students nationally earned the perfect score.

“This is a remarkable achievement. You are demonstrating readiness for whatever comes next,” noted Clark. “We look forward to what comes next from each and every one of you.”

“The future of Nebraska is extraordinary because of you young men and women,” said Gov. Pillen.

Top Scoring ACT Students

Sophie Reimer, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha

Jack Maloney, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha

John Bonebrake, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha

Ina Satpathy, Duchesne Academy, Omaha

Safal Sapkota, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn

Adam Svoboda, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn

Louis Giacalone, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn

Charleston Berryman, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn

Leo Pechous, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn

Mason Shields, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn

Cade Rasmussen, Fremont Senior High, Fremont

Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball High, Kimball

Jasmine Pham, Lincoln High, Lincoln

Manishika Balamurugan, Lincoln High, Lincoln

Sarah Larson, Lincoln East, Lincoln

**Leo Turner, Lincoln Southeast High, Lincoln

Cameron Coen, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln

Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln

Abhirup Are, Millard North, Omaha

Anish Sahoo, Millard North, Omaha

Rohan Fichadia, Millard North, Omaha

Matthew Zastrow, Millard North, Omaha

Sarah Wood, Millard North, Omaha

Shiv Lele, Millard North, Omaha

Victor Chan, Millard North, Omaha

Quentin Bauer, Millard South, Omaha

**Noah Janke, Norfolk Sr. High, Norfolk

Gwyneth Brown, Palmer High, Palmer

Riley Ibero, Scottsbluff Sr. High, Scottsbluff

Hadassah Davies, Westside High, Omaha

Thomas Steele, Westside High, Omaha

** Denotes students with two perfect ACT scores