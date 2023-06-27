Gov. Pillen & Education Department Recognize Students with Top ACT Scores
LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education recognized 24 students from across Nebraska who earned the top score of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Family members and friends were also present for the ceremony, held in the Rotunda of the State Capitol.
Offering his congratulations on their academic achievement, Gov. Pillen emphasized to students the importance of following their dreams. He also encouraged them to return to Nebraska upon completion of their educational pursuits.
“Always remember that Nebraska is your home,” said Gov. Pillen. “We want you to return and utilize your talents here. There are many opportunities and there are many good paying jobs. There truly is no place like Nebraska.”
Speaking on behalf of the Department of Education, Interim Commissioner Dr. Deborah Frison pointed out that achieving such a high score was not the work of the students alone – a lot of support came with it.
“Having this level of academic success is not easy and it would be far more difficult without the love and support from your families,” said Frison. “Remember to thank your parents.”
In all, 31 students in Nebraska received a top score of 36, representing 17 schools. Two students earned two certificates, having taken the test on two occasions. Those at the ceremony received their certificates in-person from Gov. Pillen, Dr. Frison and John Clark, Senior Director of State Government Relations from ACT.
Clark pointed out that only one-quarter of one percent of students nationally earned the perfect score.
“This is a remarkable achievement. You are demonstrating readiness for whatever comes next,” noted Clark. “We look forward to what comes next from each and every one of you.”
“The future of Nebraska is extraordinary because of you young men and women,” said Gov. Pillen.
Top Scoring ACT Students
Sophie Reimer, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha
Jack Maloney, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha
John Bonebrake, Creighton Preparatory, Omaha
Ina Satpathy, Duchesne Academy, Omaha
Safal Sapkota, Elkhorn North, Elkhorn
Adam Svoboda, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
Louis Giacalone, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
Charleston Berryman, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
Leo Pechous, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
Mason Shields, Elkhorn South, Elkhorn
Cade Rasmussen, Fremont Senior High, Fremont
Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball High, Kimball
Jasmine Pham, Lincoln High, Lincoln
Manishika Balamurugan, Lincoln High, Lincoln
Sarah Larson, Lincoln East, Lincoln
**Leo Turner, Lincoln Southeast High, Lincoln
Cameron Coen, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln
Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln
Abhirup Are, Millard North, Omaha
Anish Sahoo, Millard North, Omaha
Rohan Fichadia, Millard North, Omaha
Matthew Zastrow, Millard North, Omaha
Sarah Wood, Millard North, Omaha
Shiv Lele, Millard North, Omaha
Victor Chan, Millard North, Omaha
Quentin Bauer, Millard South, Omaha
**Noah Janke, Norfolk Sr. High, Norfolk
Gwyneth Brown, Palmer High, Palmer
Riley Ibero, Scottsbluff Sr. High, Scottsbluff
Hadassah Davies, Westside High, Omaha
Thomas Steele, Westside High, Omaha
** Denotes students with two perfect ACT scores