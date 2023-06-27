Twitch and Kick’s Streamers unite in BB’s Streamer Showdown: Fight for Good

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BBJess is building a bridge between the top two streaming platforms to build a “healthy competition” between Twitch and Kick. Industry juggernaut Twitch boasts over 30 million daily active users, and Kick is catching up with 5 million users. The streaming kingdoms dominate the ecosystem, with more than 2.5 million people streaming anytime. Now BBJess is harnessing that power to do good.

Starting July 23-30th BBJess will broadcast live at 6 pm PT each day of the tourney on twitch.tv/bbjess and kick.com/bbjess. BBJess will promote the best clips of the day to her more than 200,000 followers every night.

The summer showdown invited streamers to “fight for good” Each player can pick a side and stream whatever they want whenever they want. The crosses over time zones and platforms and the metaverse to strengthen non-profits who are making a difference in the community.

BBJess, known for her stylish pink hair, 100-watt smile, and infectious laugh, is partnered with Titltify to allow winners to donate their proceeds to the cause of their choice. She uses her party and chat streams to kick fundraising into high gear. Whether stomping out cancer at St. Jude Medical Center or rebuilding homes after an earthquake, streamers have a chance to come together to help humanity.

In a spirit of transparency, BBJess wants to stay above board by funneling all charity through their official partner Tiltify. This philanthropic platform has no dog in the fight and will be on hand to finally settle the debate-which streaming platform is superior.

Live streaming since 2020, BBJess raised over $250,000 on her own, and now the streaming do-gooder is challenging her colleagues to do battle and bring in donations for worthy causes. The streamers with the most views are dubbed “Charity Champions” and entered to win prizes from top-tier sponsors like

@CLXGaming which is GIFTING CUSTOM BUILT PCs to the top fundraisers.

Registration is open now until July 1st! Pick your side. #teamkick#teamtwitch#bbss

Sign up here: https://twitter.com/bbjessTTV/status/1673016451912077318

For more information contact twitch.bbjess@gmail.com or streaming at http://twitch.tv/bbjess, http://Kick.com/bbjess