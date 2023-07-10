Comprehensive Reintegration Training Program to Lower Recidivism Rates amongst the Formerly Incarcerated

Reintegration from prison | Training, Career and Life Skills | Christian Ministry

Reintegration from prison | Training, Career and Life Skills | Christian Ministry

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Reintegration is a complex process that extends beyond the physical act of release from prison focused on extensive training and more.

The program is free and heavily focused on training them for success long term after incarceration. It is not impossible and we want to help!”
— David Phillips of Brand 316, Inc
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, Inc, a Wichita Christian ministry committed to reducing recidivism rates, is proud to announce the launch of its intensive 52-week reintegration training program. The program is designed to assist individuals recently released from prison and those currently incarcerated in their successful transition and reintegration into society. The national recidivism rate is outrageously high, hovering near 70% and the problem persists year after year. By understanding and addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the formerly incarcerated, Brand 316 aims to equip them with the necessary skills, support, and resources to become law-abiding and productive members of their communities.

“If you have a loved one in prison or jail, please contact us. The program is free and heavily focused on training them for success long term. It is not impossible and we want to help! There are so many programs that promise the world and deliver little results “ says David Phillips “ but we are focused on each person individually and will do everything in our power to provide our members with every single opportunity possible for success, be it training, mentorship, education, jobs or anything else.”

Reintegration is a complex process that extends far beyond the physical act of release from prison. It involves addressing various social, spiritual, psychological, and practical aspects to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Brand 316's reintegration training program takes a holistic approach, combining realistic solutions, education, and support to empower individuals to prevent failure and achieve long-term success.

One of the key focus areas of the program is social reintegration. Through group training, open discussions, and situational examples, Brand 316 provides a platform for individuals to share their experiences, challenges, and successes. The program emphasizes the importance of healthy relationships, effective communication, and the development of a new social circle based on trust, respect, and positive values. By fostering a sense of community and belonging, Brand 316 helps individuals build a strong support system that contributes to their successful reintegration.

Spiritual reintegration is also a core component of the program. Brand 316 recognizes the transformative power of the Bible and the redemptive message of Jesus Christ. By creating an environment of acceptance, forgiveness, and embracing the understanding that everyone falls short of the Glory of God, the ministry provides individuals with the necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives. Weekly Bible studies, communal worship, and connections with local churches help individuals develop a strong spiritual foundation and find acceptance within the community.

Economic reintegration plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of recidivism caused by financial struggles. Brand 316's program offers tailored career training and individualized education sessions to equip participants with the skills necessary to succeed in the job market. The program also facilitates job placement partnerships with local businesses and organizations, connecting individuals with employment opportunities that align with their skills and interests. By providing financial management guidance, access to community resources and promoting financial literacy, Brand 316 empowers individuals to achieve economic stability and independence.

Addressing the mental health challenges faced by the formerly incarcerated is another vital aspect of successful reintegration. Brand 316's program offers one-on-one counseling and group counseling sessions to create a safe and supportive environment for it’s members to address trauma, anxiety, depression, trust issues, and substance abuse problems. By promoting psychological healing and growth, Brand 316 empowers individuals to overcome their challenges and maintain a healthy and balanced life after incarceration.

Legal reintegration is also a critical component of the program. Brand 316 provides comprehensive information and guidance on legal rights and responsibilities, probation or parole requirements, and financial obligations. By educating individuals about their legal obligations and offering practical guidance, the program ensures that participants can navigate their legal responsibilities effectively and avoid potential violations.

Brand 316, Inc is dedicated to providing the necessary tools, education, and support to individuals transitioning from incarceration to reintegration. By focusing on social, spiritual, economic, psychological, and legal aspects, the program aims to reduce recidivism rates, break the cycle of criminal activity, and empower individuals to lead productive and fulfilling lives.

For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its reintegration training program, please visit www.brand316.org.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Comprehensive Reintegration Training Program to Lower Recidivism Rates amongst the Formerly Incarcerated

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
Company/Organization
Brand 316, Inc
727 N Waco Ave #290
Wichita, Kansas, 67203
United States
+1 316-247-2050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

More From This Author
Comprehensive Reintegration Training Program to Lower Recidivism Rates amongst the Formerly Incarcerated
Career Training For Inmates and the Recently Released
Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society
View All Stories From This Author