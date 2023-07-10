Comprehensive Reintegration Training Program to Lower Recidivism Rates amongst the Formerly Incarcerated
Reintegration is a complex process that extends beyond the physical act of release from prison focused on extensive training and more.
The program is free and heavily focused on training them for success long term after incarceration. It is not impossible and we want to help!”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, Inc, a Wichita Christian ministry committed to reducing recidivism rates, is proud to announce the launch of its intensive 52-week reintegration training program. The program is designed to assist individuals recently released from prison and those currently incarcerated in their successful transition and reintegration into society. The national recidivism rate is outrageously high, hovering near 70% and the problem persists year after year. By understanding and addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the formerly incarcerated, Brand 316 aims to equip them with the necessary skills, support, and resources to become law-abiding and productive members of their communities.
“If you have a loved one in prison or jail, please contact us. The program is free and heavily focused on training them for success long term. It is not impossible and we want to help! There are so many programs that promise the world and deliver little results “ says David Phillips “ but we are focused on each person individually and will do everything in our power to provide our members with every single opportunity possible for success, be it training, mentorship, education, jobs or anything else.”
Reintegration is a complex process that extends far beyond the physical act of release from prison. It involves addressing various social, spiritual, psychological, and practical aspects to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Brand 316's reintegration training program takes a holistic approach, combining realistic solutions, education, and support to empower individuals to prevent failure and achieve long-term success.
One of the key focus areas of the program is social reintegration. Through group training, open discussions, and situational examples, Brand 316 provides a platform for individuals to share their experiences, challenges, and successes. The program emphasizes the importance of healthy relationships, effective communication, and the development of a new social circle based on trust, respect, and positive values. By fostering a sense of community and belonging, Brand 316 helps individuals build a strong support system that contributes to their successful reintegration.
Spiritual reintegration is also a core component of the program. Brand 316 recognizes the transformative power of the Bible and the redemptive message of Jesus Christ. By creating an environment of acceptance, forgiveness, and embracing the understanding that everyone falls short of the Glory of God, the ministry provides individuals with the necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives. Weekly Bible studies, communal worship, and connections with local churches help individuals develop a strong spiritual foundation and find acceptance within the community.
Economic reintegration plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of recidivism caused by financial struggles. Brand 316's program offers tailored career training and individualized education sessions to equip participants with the skills necessary to succeed in the job market. The program also facilitates job placement partnerships with local businesses and organizations, connecting individuals with employment opportunities that align with their skills and interests. By providing financial management guidance, access to community resources and promoting financial literacy, Brand 316 empowers individuals to achieve economic stability and independence.
Addressing the mental health challenges faced by the formerly incarcerated is another vital aspect of successful reintegration. Brand 316's program offers one-on-one counseling and group counseling sessions to create a safe and supportive environment for it’s members to address trauma, anxiety, depression, trust issues, and substance abuse problems. By promoting psychological healing and growth, Brand 316 empowers individuals to overcome their challenges and maintain a healthy and balanced life after incarceration.
Legal reintegration is also a critical component of the program. Brand 316 provides comprehensive information and guidance on legal rights and responsibilities, probation or parole requirements, and financial obligations. By educating individuals about their legal obligations and offering practical guidance, the program ensures that participants can navigate their legal responsibilities effectively and avoid potential violations.
Brand 316, Inc is dedicated to providing the necessary tools, education, and support to individuals transitioning from incarceration to reintegration. By focusing on social, spiritual, economic, psychological, and legal aspects, the program aims to reduce recidivism rates, break the cycle of criminal activity, and empower individuals to lead productive and fulfilling lives.
For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its reintegration training program, please visit www.brand316.org.
Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.
Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.
