Veterans helping Veterans. VFW Memorial Park Post #764 Raises funds for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs

MCMURRAY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone at VFW Post 764 goes all in to help their fellow veterans. Each year, they host a number of fundraising activities that culminates in one awe-inspiring day, featuring a final fundraising event and motorcycle run.

As part of the day’s festivities, more than 80 motorcycles took part in the motorcycle run, 5 incredible bands took the stage including: Two Wolfe Moon, TFOG, Jasperillo, J Craiger and Shady Mugs. The all-day event also featured 50/50 raffles, food, drink, and an amazing penny auction.
Guardian Angel Ambassador and volunteer, Bri Hall said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who came out and participated, donated and made the day so special.”

The funds raised will be donated to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, who rescue, raise, train, and then donate individually trained medical service dogs to veterans and others who are struggling with permanent disabilities. Guardian Angels is also working to bring a state-of-the-art Service Dog Training facility to Washington County, PA.

Asked about the fundraiser, Guardian Angels Founder & CEO, Carol Borden said: “It’s incredible – simply incredible what a small group of passionate individuals can accomplish to change and save lives. We’re so thankful to everyone involved in this effort, and we’re looking forward to next year already!”
This year, the McMurray VFW 764 team raised enough to cover the costs of training and pairing three future Service Dogs for veterans on the waiting list.
About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 Based in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 13 years, Guardian Angels has paired more than 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 30 states, and with your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit their website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.

About VFW Memorial Park Post 764:
The McMurray VFW Memorial Park Post #764 is led by Commander Brian “Top” DeLong, Sr. Vice Commander, Ted Kantner, and Jr. Vice Commander, Nick Demicheli. The post is located at 460 Valley Brook Road in McMurray, PA. This post offers many veteran services and is open to new members. Visit https://www.vfw764.org to learn more.

