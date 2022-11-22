Chris Ann Phillips, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs CAO, Named Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year

Chris Ann Phillips has served the veteran community for more than 20 years.

It is a privilege to be the voice of those in the veteran community, no matter the need”
— Chris Ann Phillips, Guardian Angels CAO
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Ann Phillips, Chief Administrative officer of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has been awarded the Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year by veteran-owned Military Friendly® in a contest sponsored by Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Phillips was chosen from among six outstanding veterans through public online voting. Those candidates included another Guardian Angels’ staff member, Mr. Jack Wagner.

Chris Ann’s story will be highlighted in the April 2023 issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, which is distributed free to transitioning service members and veterans worldwide.

Chris Ann has been deeply involved in the veteran community for more than 20 years. Before joining Guardian Angels, Chris Ann established the military recruiting program for PNC Bank, and was the lead in creating the Community Mutt Strut. Chris Ann has served as a mentor for American Corporate Partners, and a recipient of the ESGR Patriot Award. She was a two-time finalist for the UA Chamber of Commerce’s Colonel Michael Endres Leadership Award and serves as the Director of Development for Pittsburgh Warrior Hockey.

Notified about the award, Chris Ann said: “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of all of us that serve our nation’s veterans. It is a privilege to be the voice of those in the veteran community, no matter the need. In my role at Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, I am blessed to be part of a mission that truly saves lives. My work is not done and as long as one veteran is in need, I will continue to serve”.

Phillips served in the United States Marine Corps from 1981 to 1985, separating as a Sergeant. Military Friendly will present the award to Chris Ann at this year’s Gala of Angels, a fundraising event to be held on December 7 in Pittsburgh.

Christine Patrick
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
+1 779-970-6430
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Chris Ann Phillips, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs CAO, Named Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Christine Patrick
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
+1 779-970-6430
Company/Organization
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs
3251 NE 180th Ave.
Williston, 32696
United States
+1 779-970-6430
Visit Newsroom
About

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 headquartered in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states and trained the #1 Service Dog in the US and the top American Dog Hero. With your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.

https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

More From This Author
Chris Ann Phillips, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs CAO, Named Pittsburgh Veteran of the Year
Mary Jo Brandt, Guardian Angels Medical Dogs, Named one of Ten Best COOs of 2022
GUARDIAN ANGELS MEDICAL SERVICE DOGS HOSTS THE SEVENTH ANNUAL MUTT STRUT WITH A RETURN TO FRICK PARK
View All Stories From This Author