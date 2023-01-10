Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Receives Consumers Energy Foundation Grant

Funds to benefit Michigan Veterans living with Permanent Disabilities

We are honored that we’ve been selected for support by Consumers Energy Foundation. This grant will be of great assistance in serving Michigan’s veterans in need.”
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO
JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is honored to have received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

This grant will assist Guardian Angels in training, donating, and supporting our veteran recipients in the State of Michigan. The funds will help to cover the costs to raise and train medical service dogs for veterans with visible and invisible disabilities.

“Veterans are an asset to our communities and our company, and we worked closely with our Veterans Advisory Panel employee resource group to support the important work Guardian Angels does in our communities.” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are proud to support our local heroes through this grant.”

When asked to comment on the grant award, Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels said “We are honored that we’ve been selected for support by Consumers Energy Foundation. With several paired teams already in Michigan, and several more applicants already on our waiting list, this grant will be of great assistance in serving Michigan’s veterans in need."

About Consumers Energy Foundation:

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2021, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees, and retirees contributed more than $17.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation

About

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(C)3 headquartered in Florida that rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first-responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders, mobility issues and much more. Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 400 individually trained medical service dogs with recipients in 29 states and trained the #1 Service Dog in the US and the top American Dog Hero. With your help, that number can continue to grow. Visit our website at: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org to get involved or learn more.

https://www.medicalservicedogs.org/

