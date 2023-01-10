Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Receives Consumers Energy Foundation Grant
Funds to benefit Michigan Veterans living with Permanent Disabilities
We are honored that we’ve been selected for support by Consumers Energy Foundation. This grant will be of great assistance in serving Michigan’s veterans in need.”JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is honored to have received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
— Carol Borden, Founder & CEO
This grant will assist Guardian Angels in training, donating, and supporting our veteran recipients in the State of Michigan. The funds will help to cover the costs to raise and train medical service dogs for veterans with visible and invisible disabilities.
“Veterans are an asset to our communities and our company, and we worked closely with our Veterans Advisory Panel employee resource group to support the important work Guardian Angels does in our communities.” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are proud to support our local heroes through this grant.”
When asked to comment on the grant award, Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels said “We are honored that we’ve been selected for support by Consumers Energy Foundation. With several paired teams already in Michigan, and several more applicants already on our waiting list, this grant will be of great assistance in serving Michigan’s veterans in need."
###
About Consumers Energy Foundation:
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what’s most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan’s prosperity. In 2021, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees, and retirees contributed more than $17.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation
