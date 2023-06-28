Field of Lavender Dreams: Hereward Farms Gives Back
Community and Nature Unite in Exhilarating Charitable InitiativeEAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hereward Farms, an esteemed lavender farm located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, celebrated for its enchanting fields, aromatic products, and significant contributions to community initiatives, proudly announces its "Field of Lavender Dreams." This initiative continues the farm's tradition of giving back to the community through vibrant and immersive events since they opened their lavender farm to the public in 2021.
Hereward Farms has a strong legacy of community support, raising over $10,000 for community events and fundraisers since launching the brand Hereward Farms on their 150-acre farm. Signature events like their annual Lavender Festival have made a considerable impact, with last year’s festival raising nearly $5,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County. The farm has also been a consistent supporter of local charitable organizations such as Believe Bags, The Family Transition Place, Youthline, and Celebrate Your Awesome, to name a few.
In a bold step to expand its community support, Hereward Farms is introducing an entry fee for visitors. In the past, it was free to visit the lavender farm, but as production and visitors increase, they knew it was time to make a change and give even more back.
"As a family, we decided that we could do much more, so this year, we are now charging visitors $5 per person to visit the lavender fields and $5 per person to visit the new 8-acre sunflower fields. This will help us reach our goal of raising $20,000 this year for local community initiatives and charities," said Julie Thurgood-Burnett, Founder and CEO of Hereward Farms. "A portion of these funds, along with proceeds from our 3rd Annual Lavender Festival, which sees nearly 2000 people visit, will go to local charities and organizations in Dufferin County and Centre Wellington.”
Community leaders are equally enthusiastic about the anticipated impact of this campaign.
"The initiative from Hereward Farms embodies the spirit of our community - generous, supportive, and cohesive," commented Lisa Post, Mayor of Orangeville. "This is more than a campaign; it's a testament to what we stand for as a community."
About Hereward Farms:
Nestled in the heart of East Garafraxa, Ontario, Hereward Farms is a family-owned and operated 150-acre farm with over 6,000 lavender plants and 8 acres of sunflowers. Renowned for its beautiful, fragrant lavender fields, award-winning spa-quality products featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair, and commitment to community enrichment, the farm stands as a beacon of sustainable farming practices.
To participate in our "Field of Lavender Dreams" campaign and for more information on our events, please visit our website at www.herewardfarm.com
