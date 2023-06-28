Adeline V. Lopez Teams With Groover Obsessions to Release her New Track, "Home on Time"

"Home On Time" cover art Adeline Steps Out Adeline V. Lopez

Following the successful release of her EP, "Feel Too Much," Adeline V. Lopez will release her fresh single, "Home On Time" on Friday, June 30th.

The true mark of a seasoned songwriter is their ability to make you feel things-whether it’s pulling you into their life’s situations or prompting you to reflect on your own.Adeline manages to do both” — Madison Murray, TREMG

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- "Home On Time," the new track from Adeline V. Lopez , is a chill, romantic indie pop tune. This song is about the love language of small acts, and the joy of realizing someone cares enough to share your worries and responsibilities. "Home On Time" is a departure from Adeline's usual heartbreak pop. "This song has a happier tone than anything I've written in the past. I want people to see all my different sides, including what upbeat looks like!" is how Adeline puts it.A recent clip of Adeline playing the song on her pink guitar has thousands of likes on TikTok.Adeline is honored to be named a Groover Obsessions artist, and to work on this release with the team there. She's also excited that she will be able to livestream a performance of "Home on Time" on release day with fellow musicians at the Berklee School of Music.You can presave "Home On Time" here Adeline V. Lopez is a young singer-songwriter from New York City. Her music is a mix of pop and folk with influences from older stars like Joan Jett and Billy Joel and contemporary talents like Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams. She was thrilled when her song "Our Way" was recently featured between sets at Illenium's iconic Trilogy concert in Denver.For more information about Adeline V. Lopez, follow her socials at @adelinevlopez, visit her website at www.adelinevlopez.com and check her out on Groover Obsessions at https://obsessions.groover.co/artist/adeline-v-lopez/

TikTok of Home On Time