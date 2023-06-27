STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police announces changes in organizational structure

Promotions, transfers accompany reshaping of leadership positions

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, June 27, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is undergoing a reorganization process focused on long-term leadership continuity and development.

The comprehensive, phased approach also will allow the state police to review the potential of professional staff rather than sworn personnel to take on leadership roles, and to reduce the overall number of command staff positions.

“Along with managing current staffing challenges, we also must work to position the Vermont State Police for success in the years to come,” said. Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the state police. “This well-thought-out organizational framework enables us to provide both continuity and growth for the future of the Vermont State Police, and serves the people of Vermont by better aligning our resources to meet the state’s current policing needs and challenges.”

During this reorganization process, the following state police commanders have been promoted to new positions:

These commanders have been transferred to new assignments:

Lt. Michael Dion, from assistant staff operations commander to detective lieutenant/Technology Investigation Unit commander.

Lt. Cory Lozier , from New Haven Barracks commander to Williston Barracks commander.

Lt. Robert McKenna, from director of Internal Affairs to director of recruiting and training at the Office of Professional Development.

Lt. Thomas Mozzer, from director of recruiting and training to New Haven Barracks commander.

Lt. Tara Thomas, from commander of the Technology Investigations Unit to director of Internal Affairs.

Additional changes in command of other VSP units will be announced as they occur.

More information about the Vermont State Police and its divisions, barracks, special teams and specific units is available online at https://vsp.vermont.gov.

