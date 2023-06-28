Marion County Health and Human Services Goes Live with DrCloudEHR, Transforming Community Well-Being
The implementation of DrCloudEHR helps Marion County better serve its community by providing them with an EHR solution that is tailored to their needs.
DrCloudEHR provides Marion County with an efficient platform that enables us to streamline our processes and provide better care to our community.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marion County Health and Human Services (MCHHS) is transforming the well-being of its community with the recent go-live of EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR. The Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified, HIPAA-compliant EHR solution was customized to meet the unique needs of MCHHS programs including public health, communicable disease control, maternal child health services, developmental disabilities, residential and support services, intensive services, and support, adult outpatient mental health, addiction treatment, acute, forensic & diversion services, child, and youth outpatient mental health.
— Rhett Martin, Administrative Services Division Director for MCHHS
"DrCloudEHR provides Marion County with an efficient platform that enables us to streamline our processes and provide better care to our community," said Rhett Martin, Administrative Services Division Director for Marion County Health & Human Services. “EnSoftek staff are always responsive, helpful, and maintain positive relationships and we value their partnership."
EnSoftek worked diligently to configure and customize DrCloudEHR for MCHHS. This included developing integrations and interfaces as well as forms and reports for each program area. We also integrated workflows across different programs into one centralized system for improved efficiency. Additionally, provided training and deployment support so that MCHHS could fully utilize the system while maintaining HIPAA compliance.
MCHHS is thrilled to have a comprehensive EHR solution that meets their unique needs and provides a secure environment for their staff members to access patient records quickly and easily. By providing an integrated platform for multiple programs in one centralized system they can improve efficiency while ensuring patient data security all at once. MCHHS is now able to benefit from enhanced patient engagement due to faster service delivery, increased efficiency, and improved data capture.
"We are delighted to partner with Marion County Health and Human Services on this monumental project," said Ramana Reddy, CEO of EnSoftek. “Our team did an outstanding job configuring DrCloudEHR so it meets all of MCHHS requirements while maintaining compliance standards."
Marion County Health & Human Services has taken a major step towards transforming community health with its adoption of EnSoftek's DrCloudEHR. EnSoftek is proud to provide Marion County with a personalized EHR solution that will positively impact the health and well-being of its community through prevention, early intervention, and treatment.
About EnSoftek Inc.
EnSoftek is a HealthIT company specializing in health & human services “complex care community” solutions for commercial and government market sectors. We enable value-based care for agencies/providers with our DrCloudEHR cloud-based comprehensive integrated care solution that meets the need for hybrid service delivery, and consumer engagement and increases access to health, recovery, and positive therapeutic outcomes.
EnSoftek’s cloud-based DrCloudEHR solution maximizes clinician success, improves engagement, and simplifies work across the entire care continuum, including tracking treatment outcomes. Our community includes mental health, substance abuse, addiction treatment, CCBHC, public health, I/DD, and Veteran Homes.
Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
https://www.drcloudehr.com
Scott Borisoff
EnSoftek, Inc.
+1 503-643-1226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn