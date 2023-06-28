AnalyticsIQ Makes Predictive Data Available in Databricks Marketplace
Leading predictive data & analytics innovator, AnalyticsIQ, makes people-based B2C and B2B data available in Databricks Marketplace via LiveRamp
We are so excited to make our data available in the Databricks Marketplace via LiveRamp. The collaborative, lakehouse architecture makes it easy to unify data warehousing and AI use cases.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive people-based data, today announced a new relationship with Databricks, the data and AI company. AnalyticsIQ will now make its B2C and B2B data available in the Databricks Marketplace via LiveRamp. Through this integration, Databricks users across industries will have access to thousands of AnalyticsIQ’s powerful, predictive data points covering categories like B2C, B2B, automotive, financial services, and healthcare.
“We are so excited to make our data available in the Databricks Marketplace via LiveRamp. The collaborative, lakehouse architecture offered by Databricks makes it easy for users to unify their data warehousing and AI use cases on a single platform,” says Margo Hock, VP of Digital Partnerships at AnalyticsIQ. “Simplifying the modern data stack and removing data silos empowers data scientists, engineers, and all Databricks users to work efficiently and maximize the results of their data science, ML, and AI use cases. We’re proud that our data will be a part of that,” adds Hock.
Databricks users can tap into the power of AnalyticsIQ data for first-party audience enrichment, custom analytics, predictive modeling, digital targeting, measurement, and more – all in one unified environment.
“Databricks is thrilled to have AnalyticsIQ join the Databricks Marketplace via LiveRamp. Our company is committed to making data collaboration and unification simple by providing users access to quality data sources like AnalyticsIQ all in one place,” shares Senior Director of Marketplace and Cleanroom Partnerships at Databricks, Jay Bhankharia. “Integrating AnalyticsIQ’s people-based data into our marketplace will help data users drive deeper insights, accelerate data-driven decision making, and facilitate better outcomes,” states Bhankharia.
For more information about AnalyticsIQ’s B2C and B2B data available within the Databricks Marketplace, visit https://analytics-iq.com and https://marketplace.databricks.com/.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading offline people-based data creator and predictive analytics innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals.
Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business.
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
