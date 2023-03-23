Jessup Manufacturing Company Launches ReCon™ - First-of-Its Kind Anti-Slip Tape
ReCon™ Made with Post-Industrial Rubber Recycled from Footwear Manufacturing from Nike Grind.
With ReCon™, we're redefining what it means to be an anti-slip product.”MCHENRY, IL, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jessup Manufacturing announces the launch of their innovative new anti-slip tape, Jessup ReCon™. This anti-slip product is the first of its kind to be made with Nike Grind's post-industrial rubber recycled from footwear manufacturing.
"We're thrilled to introduce Jessup ReCon™, the ultimate solution for superior slip-resistance, durability, comfort, and safety in anti-slip tapes and treads," said Robert Jessup, CEO of Jessup Manufacturing Company. "With ReCon™, we've reimagined anti-slip tape and given our customers an alternative to other products in slip-resistance, while also contributing towards a circular future by using recycled materials.”
ReCon™ meets ADA and OSHA standards, has an impressive European slip rating of R12 and is NFSI rated for anti-slip resistance. It can be used in OEM applications, light industrial, commercial kitchens, restaurants, grocery stores, healthcare facilities, schools and more.
In addition to its superior performance features, it can contribute towards LEED certification by using recycled materials in building projects. Plus, it's lightweight making it easier and more cost-effective to transport. With its many applications and environmental benefits, it's sure to be a game changer for any industry looking for a more sustainable solution for their anti-slip needs.
"We invite customers to contact us today to learn more about how ReCon™ can benefit their workplace," said Nancy Kierna, Product Manager, Jessup Manufacturing. "With ReCon™, we're redefining what it means to be an anti-slip product."
Jessup ReCon™ is available now for purchase at www.jessupmfg.com as well as through select distributors worldwide. Contact us for more information at 1-888-711-7735 or email at info@jessupmfg.com.
About Jessup Manufacturing Company
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup’s engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, nonwoven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
About Nike Grind
Nike Grind (www.nikegrind.com) materials are created from Nike’s recycled surplus manufacturing materials and athletic footwear. Rubber, foam, fiber, leather and textile blends are separated and ground into a wide range of granules. Different Nike Grind materials are incorporated into performance products ranging from new Nike footwear and apparel to sports and play surfaces.
Sandra Wagner
Jessup Manufacturing Company
Jessup ReCon™ Made with Nike Grind