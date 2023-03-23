Jessup Manufacturing Company Launches ReCon™ - First-of-Its Kind Anti-Slip Tape

About

Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer specializing in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Jessup products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety; all transportation sectors (aerospace, automotive, rail, marine); building and construction; action sports; graphics media; and diversified manufacturing. Jessup was founded in 1956. It has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois.

Jessup Manufacturing Company