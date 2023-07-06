County of Stevens, WA, Optimizes Budgeting Processes with OpenGov
Budgeting at the County of Stevens was manual and error-prone processes, with a lack of budgeting data. OpenGov helped solve the problem.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwhelmed by manual, error-prone processes and the lack of budgeting data available for its departments, the County of Stevens, Washington, was looking for an efficient, collaborative budgeting solution. The search led leaders to OpenGov, a software provider recognized for its comprehensive services tailored for local government.
Entrusted with serving the diverse needs of its residents, the County grappled with transparency issues and the lack of version control, forcing departments into endless cycles of re-work. Its search for a solution focused on software capable of collaborative budgeting, enhanced forecasting, and scenario planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the top choice, impressing County leadership with its robust support and user-friendly interface.
The shift to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will improve the County's budgeting process by facilitating better workforce planning for its eight unions, each of which has its own pay matrix. Moreover, the introduction of a more engaging and user-friendly budget book, accessible to residents online, will reinforce the County's commitment to transparency and resident engagement.
The County of Stevens joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here