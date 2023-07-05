County of Clayton, GA, Revamps Asset Management Process with OpenGov
The County of Clayton was struggling with inefficient reporting methods for its asset management. OpenGov was the answer.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Confronted with the lack of a single sign-on feature and inefficient reporting methods, the County of Clayton, Georgia, realized it needed a better system for asset management. The County found the answer in OpenGov, a pioneer in providing effective, streamlined software solutions for local government.
The County of Clayton is known for its commitment to innovation and efficiency. But it has faced challenges due to its outdated system, particularly in the area of asset management. In its search the County prioritized ease of use, strong GIS integration, and the ability to complete work orders in fewer steps. After exhaustive research, the County chose Cartegraph Asset Management for its advanced capabilities and reputation for helping local governments achieve operational efficiency.
The County of Clayton looks forward to realizing substantial improvements in its asset management work with Cartegraph Asset Management. The software is expected to reduce the time needed to complete work by up to 40%, enhancing overall productivity. Additionally, the county anticipates benefits in other areas of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), signaling a promising move toward improved workflow and operational efficiency.
The County of Clayton joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
