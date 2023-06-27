Submit Release
Acclaimed Children's Author & Illustrator Ashley Belote's New Book WITCH AND WOMBAT, To Be Released July 4th

Ashley Belote, acclaimed children's author and illustrator

A spellbinding tale that encourages readers to accept—and celebrate—what makes us different.”
— Kirkus Reviews
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for her vibrant illustrations and engaging wordplay, acclaimed children's writer and artist Ashley Belote's delightful new book ‘Witch and Wombat’ published by Random House Books for Young Readers will be released at major retailers on July 4th.

This bright and fun picture book teaches young readers and young witches that our differences can be our strengths when we have an open mind! Engaging and lesson filled, this colorfully drawn tale follows Wilma, a young witch, who cannot wait to get her cat. But when the pet store is fresh out of kittens, Wilma brings home. . . a wombat?! Along the way, she learns the valuable lesson to accept others as they are.

“Creating books for children is a huge responsibility! Picture books are often a child's first introduction to art and literature; it's my job to present something eye-catching and interesting enough to foster a love of books in every reader," says Ashley Belote, an acclaimed children’s author, and illustrator.

A student of the legendary animator Don Bluth, Ms. Belote's books and art have been critically lauded and continue to garner new fans of all ages. Her other award-winning books include ‘Listen Up Louella’, The Me Tree’ and ‘A Partridge in the We Tree’. She is the illustrator of ‘Frankenslime’, and ‘Valenslime.’

Her upcoming book ‘Witch and Wombat’ is available now for pre-order. To get autographed copies of the book, pre-order the book on the Main Street Books website.

Synopsis

Wilma, a young witch, cannot wait to get her very first cat! But when the pet store is fresh out of kittens, Wilma brings home. . . a wombat?! What a CAT-astrophe! A wombat is nothing like a cat, but maybe if Wilma puts cat ears on the little critter, no one will notice. . . . (Spoiler alert: they do.) This bright and fun picture book teaches young witches that our differences can be our strengths when we have an open mind!

Praises for 'Witch and Wombat':
“A spellbinding tale that encourages readers to accept—and celebrate—what makes us different.” —Kirkus Reviews

“With a valuable lesson to accept others as they are, this story is great for any children’s collection, any time of year.” —School Library Journal

