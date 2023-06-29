Award Winning Children's Author Camille Klump Releases New Climate Change Book

Camille Klump

The Award Winning Book The Oyster Garden Is A Valuable Learning Tool Which Helps Empower Kids To Protect The Environment

Award winning children's author, Camille Klump, launches her new climate change book for kids, The Oyster Garden. Camille Klump is an advocate for conservation in the Tampa Bay area and the Amazon rainforest. She has written several books to help children understand the effects of a changing climate. Camille has been recognized for her contribution in highlighting the value, beauty, and fragility of Florida's diverse ecosystem.



The award-winning book, The Oyster Garden, is based on living, vertical oyster gardens being used in Tampa Bay, but its application extends as far as Chesapeake Bay, the United Kingdom and Australia. Oyster gardens have long demonstrated remarkable success in purifying polluted ocean water, and one adult oyster can filter up to fifty gallons of water a day. The thirty-two-page, full color illustrated book, helps young children appreciate the beauty of this fragile planet, and it shows them that going green can be a fun, educational and interactive experience. The Oyster Garden is an engaging concept which reveals how pollution and human activity, affects our waterways, bays, and oceans, and the sea life that inhabit them.



The book is based on Florida’s working community models of vertical oyster gardens, or VOG’s as they are known. Recycled oyster shells donated by restaurants are washed dried and drilled. Cities like Oldsmar, Florida, and conservation organizations like Tampa Bay Watch, offer “Save Our Bay” demonstration classes for their communities. During these presentations, environmental scientists highlight not only the devastating impacts of climate change but offer real examples of how human activity and pollution, have affected local waterways and communities. Participants are given shells with a hole drilled in the middle and lengths of three feet rope. A city official or conservationist demonstrates how to tie off one end of the rope with a sturdy double knot, and how to string about thirty shells on the piece of rope. The other end of the rope is tied off. Using the city pier as an example, volunteers and marine biologists in kayaks, drill holes several feet apart on the outside wooden boards and attach large screws. They tie the vertical gardens to them, making sure to consider the rise and fall of the tides. The gardens should stay submerged. It takes several months for the baby oysters or “spat” to attach and begin to grow.

The public can take the gardens they made home with them, to install on their own docks. Scientists and conservationists, encourage parents and children to revisit the site with them every three or four months, to monitor and record the progress of the developing oysters. The surrounding water is tested to determine how effective the oysters are in purifying the water. The new oysters are measured to determine health and rate of growth. Eventually, the rope rots and the garden falls to the ocean floor. In time, it will form a small oyster reef, which will keep growing. If a single oyster filters fifty gallons of water a day, can you imagine what an entire reef will do?

The Oyster Garden is illustrated by the talented U.K. based artist, Mike Roberts. Mike has been commissioned to present medieval art for schools, education bodies, and the National Heritage Body of the Historic Environment Service of the Welsh government. His botanical illustrations were used in a conservation project campaign for the Carneddau mountain range, North Wales. Mike was a contributing artist for the poster campaign for the North Wales Wildlife Trust and was the lead artist for the online educational series, United Tales of America.

The award-winning book, The Oyster Garden, is a valuable tool for any parent hoping to teach their children about climate change. Its interactive approach is the perfect project for any junior scientist and makes a terrific addition to your little one’s green library.

It is available on Amazon in the United States, and the United Kingdom : https://www.amazon.com/OYSTER-GARDEN-CAMILLE-KLUMP/dp/B0C128V28N/ and through Barnes and Noble, and other major bookstores.

