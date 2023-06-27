Kinectify and Kindbridge Behavioral Health Partner to Enhance Responsible Gaming Technology
Kinectify CEO appointed to Kindbridge Board, Companies to Develop Responsible Gaming TechnologyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a leading anti-money laundering (AML) risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada, has announced a partnership with Kindbridge Behavioral Health (KBH), a renowned organization specializing in providing mental health treatment access for individuals struggling with gambling-related issues. The collaboration aims to enhance problem gambling technology for gaming operators and promote a safer and more sustainable gambling environment.
Kinectify is introducing an all-in-one responsible gaming (RG) platform that seamlessly integrates with its existing AML platform. This platform features dedicated workspaces for AML and RG teams, empowering them to perform monitoring, case management, reporting, and player care tasks. Automated risk scoring and enhanced collaboration between AML and RG teams facilitate comprehensive support for individuals facing gambling-related challenges.
By leveraging Kinectify's world-class AML technologies and incorporating KBH's treatment network into their RG Case Management software, the partnership will enable faster and more efficient access to care for those affected by gambling harms. This integration will connect the dots between AML practices, problem gambling, and direct treatment, contributing to a comprehensive solution.
“Mapping out as many ways as possible for people with a gambling problem to gain access to a network of trained providers that understand what they are going through is key to creating a safer gambling environment and a sustainable industry,” says Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge. “By teaming up with Kinectify to gain behavioral insights from their world-class AML technologies and by helping them round out their RG Case Management software with the KBH treatment network implemented and easy to deploy, we can now start to connect the link from AML to gambling harms to direct care access faster than ever before.“
Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify, expresses enthusiasm about applying their expertise in transaction monitoring and case management to problem gaming. He highlights the significance of partnering with Kindbridge, a pioneering organization in telehealth-based treatment infrastructure. Through this collaboration, Kinectify can leverage the extensive network of researchers and clinicians at Kindbridge, improving their AI models and enhancing their product offerings for the industry.
“Applying our learnings from developing the most sophisticated transaction monitoring and case management system in the industry to problem gaming is exciting”, says Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “We are thrilled to partner with Kindbridge, the first organization solely focused on building treatment infrastructure through telehealth. We look forward to testing a variety of treatment modalities on those that are more dangerously impacted from their gambling behavior and assisting states with solutions for treatment disparity gaps that exist due to a lack of trained resources in this field. Pairing the expertise of our top technologists and gaming experts with their vast network of researchers and clinicians allows us to train our AI models effectively and enhance our product offering to the industry for years to come.”
In addition to the partnership, Joseph Martin will join the Board at the Kindbridge Research Institute (KRI). The institute focuses on developing effective treatment models and strategies through data analysis. Joseph, who served in the US Marine Corps, brings valuable resources and insights on problem gambling, particularly within the Military community. KRI is currently running several military programs in Colorado and conducting research projects on gambling harms among military veterans. Joseph's inclusion on the Board will greatly contribute to KRI's mission.
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and RG platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization's data into a single view and workflow, empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
ABOUT KINDBRIDGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a leading mental health care provider for distressed and disordered gamblers and gamers that offers comprehensive mental health services and products to individuals and organizations. Kindbridge’s mission is to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health care to everyone, everywhere. For more information, visit kindbridge.com.
