City of Hohenwald, Tennessee, Eases Workload with OpenGov Asset Management Software
From mobile tools to GIS integration, the wish list was long for Hohenwald, TN, staff. OpenGov infrastructure management software made every wish come true.TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with managing infrastructure and keeping up with required inspections, staff in the City of Hohenwald, TN, needed an innovative solution, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.
A City of nearly 4,000 people southwest of Nashville, Hohenwald is home to the largest natural-habitat elephant sanctuary in the United States. There, City staff sought a better approach to managing the infrastructure and improving services to residents. They needed infrastructure management software that included reliable, easy-to-use mobile tools that provided crews with needed details in the field. The solution also needed to create and track work tasks, help develop preventative maintenance plans, help complete inspections, and integrate with the City's GIS software. It was a big request, but one OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management could answer.
With Cartegraph Asset Management, the City will have the ability to:
- Create and manage work orders for maintenance, repairs, and inspections. Staff also will be able to track work order statuses and monitor updates in real-time.
- Simplify work assignments so that field crews can use a mobile app to see assigned tasks, attach photos, take notes, enter labor hours, and log materials.
- Create preventative maintenance schedules, implement recurring maintenance tasks, gauge asset performance, and proactively plan for asset replacements and repairs.
- Seamlessly integrate the software with ArcGIS. Data delivered through this integration will enhance infrastructure management activities and analysis.
- Connect with residents by keeping them in the know, ensuring operations flow smoothly, and keeping assets in tip-top shape.
The City of Hohenwald joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
