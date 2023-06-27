Injured Hiker on Cannon Mountain

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Cyrs III

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 27, 2023

Lincoln, NH – Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on June 26, 2023, Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Hi-Cannon Trail on Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch. The hiker, identified as Jahnsz Witkowski, 67, of Wallington, New Jersey, had been hiking with his adult son when he slipped and fell on the wet rocks, sustaining a leg injury. After attempting to continue with his injury, the pair placed a phone call for help.

After speaking with Witkowski and his son, Conservation Officers and 24 volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team began a response up the trail with equipment and personnel. At around 9:00 p.m., the first rescuers arrived with the injured hiker and were able to stabilize the injured hiker’s injury and warm him. At 10:00 p.m., rescuers started the 1.5 mile carryout down the steep, narrow, and rough terrain back to the trailhead where the rescue party arrived just before 1:00 a.m. on June 27. He was then transported to Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, NH for further treatment and evaluation by LinWood Ambulance. The father and son pair were experienced, well-equipped hikers for the terrain, conditions, and hike that they had planned for the day.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.