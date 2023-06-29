City of Mountain Home, Idaho, Leaders Make More Informed Decisions with OpenGov Asset Management Software
Mountain Home, ID, officials’ vision to make informed sanitary sewer decisions and spend smarter became reality with OpenGov infrastructure management software.IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials in the City of Mountain Home, ID, had a vision to make more informed decisions regarding its sanitary sewer program, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.
The City, located in the southwest corner of the State southeast of Boise, had been using a 20-year-old software to manage its sanitary sewer program. Unsupported for the past several years, the software was becoming unstable, and it was rudimentary, relying on manual paper and spreadsheet processes to complete the job. The wastewater team had a vision to make more informed decisions, work more efficiently, and incorporate modern processes using an innovative asset management software. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management brought their vision to reality.
OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was able to fulfill the team’s wish list:
- It integrates with GIS data to track location. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management seamlessly integrates with the City’s GIS platform to serve up wastewater collection and sewer network data that can be used to analyze assets, make informed decisions on maintenance and repairs, and spend smarter.
- Crews will be able to work in the field using a mobile device. Whether they use iOS or Android, field crews will have everything they need in their pocket to create, track and complete tasks, and view historical inspection data.
- It also integrates with the City’s sewer inspection software, empowering staff to use the data however, wherever, and in whatever platform they choose.
The City of Mountain Home joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
