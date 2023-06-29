City of Midland, TX, OpenGov Partnership Builds Resident Trust Through Online Budget Book
Midland, TX, had a big request: get quick access to financial data and build public trust. OpenGov’s software and online budget book rose to the challenge.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Midland, TX, leaders searched for an online budget book solution so that they could publish more financial content and build trust with residents, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.
Nicknamed “The Tall City” for its downtown skyscrapers that can be seen for miles, Midland is a major center for oil and gas production. While the City’s skyline is impressive, its financial reporting, capital planning, and budget book were mediocre, at best. Using legacy software that didn’t meet the City’s needs, staff struggled to provide the Mayor and City Council with requested reports, including a budget-to-actuals report. Ultimately, City staff and leaders wanted to publish an online budget book that created financial transparency to boost the public’s trust. City leaders found what they needed in OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
To reach its goal, the City will first deploy the OpenGov Reporting & Transparency software tool and expand into other areas of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning at a later date. By doing so, staff will drive transparency and internal alignment by integrating financial, operating, and performance data in one place. That data will be easily accessible and can be exported into user-friendly reports so that senior leaders and Council members will have the data they need to make better decisions. The software also will help build community trust. Staff will have the ability to quickly publish an interactive online budget book that pairs key financial data with multimedia and narratives that provide residents with the story behind financial decisions.
The City of Midland joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here