Spinalcord.com Releases a New Series of Infographics to Simplify Education Related to Spinal Cord Injuries.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SpinalCord.com has added a new resource hub to its industry leading website. The new hub includes over 20 infographics related to spinal cord injuries , all of which are available for download and sharing. The infographics are meant to help breakdown and simplify complex concepts related to spinal cord injuries during what can be an emotional time for many who are new to the spinal cord injury community.The new resource hub includes infographics on a number of spinal cord injury related subjects including but not limited to: data & trends, wellness & recovery, and lifestyle & relationships. When visiting the website, visitors will find each infographic is accompanied by an article which expands upon the subject matter. Spinalcord.com has also included references to various sources of information for those who wish to further explore a particular subject.Visitors have the option to download the infographic in PDF or PNG format, and SpinalCord.com is encouraging the community to share the information with anyone who may be interested in or otherwise benefit from the information. “While we may have put the information together and done our best to make it easy to understand, these resources should be shared freely to reach all those who want or need to better understand spinal cord injuries,” explained Executive Director Vinny Dolan When discussing why Spinalcord.com invested in creating these infographics Mr. Dolan shared, “There is a need to make information more accessible in our community, not just for those directly impacted, but for everyone who knows or might meet an individual with a spinal cord injury. We hope these infographics help bring more awareness to the issues the community faces and introduces important subjects to those new to the community.”If you or a loved one has been affected by a spinal cord injury and would like to learn more about the resources available, please visit SpinalCord.com. Anyone who wishes to schedule time to speak with a spinal cord injury community advocate may complete the form here , email support@spinalcord.com, or call 877-336-7192.

