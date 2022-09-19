Submit Release
SPINALCORD.COM ANNOUNCES WINNING VEHICLE CONVERSIONS IN ITS BEST OF 2022 AWARDS

The SpinalCord.com Best of 2022 Awards recognize organizations and individuals who provide superior support within the SCI community

Wheelchairs give SCI survivors a way to get around, but having the freedom to get on the road is important too. Vehicle conversions provide this opportunity & help survivors reclaim their independence”
— Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinalCord.com, a leading voice and resource for spinal cord injury (SCI) survivors and their families, recently released the winners of its Best of 2022 Awards. These awards recognize those that are having a positive impact within the SCI community.

Selected by SCI survivors, family members, medical specialists, researchers, attorneys, and more, the winners in the category of Best Vehicle Conversions have been announced. They are as follows:

● “Best of the Best”: BraunAbility. With more than 50 years in the industry, a variety of products, and a wide reaching network of mobility dealers, this company takes the top spot.

● ATConversions. Offers wheelchair users more choices than a minivan, such as SUVs and pick-up trucks.

● VMI. Along with minivan conversions, has created ParkSmart, the only parking sensor designed to stop wheelchair users from getting blocked in while away from their vehicle.

● Freedom Motors. Ideal for new and used rear-entry vehicles, including vans and mid-size SUVs.

“Wheelchairs give SCI survivors a way to get around, but having the freedom to get on the road is important too,” says Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com. “Vehicle conversions provide this opportunity and help survivors reclaim their independence. We’re grateful for these companies and their efforts to make life easier for so many people.”

The winners receive a unique digital badge that they can feature on their website to let visitors know that they’re highly recommended within the community. In addition, SpinalCord.com is highlighting them on a special page dedicated to winners, Best Vehicle Conversions 2022.

To learn more about the SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards and to see the full list of winners, visit www.spinalcord.com/best-of-awards.


About SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards recognize excellence across various categories. The credentials of each nominee are carefully considered by the SpinalCord.com team and contributors. While methodology differs by category, it may include reputation, customer service, expertise, longevity, and access, and each recipient has a positive consumer/community rating. The awards are not a form of advertising and cannot be purchased.


About SpinalCord.com
SpinalCord.com is an informational resource founded in 2000 by Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, who have decades of experience helping SCI survivors and families recover financially, emotionally, and socially. Today, the website is trusted within the community and used by hospitals, universities, rehab facilities, and paralysis recovery centers around the country.

You just read:

