SPINALCORD.COM ANNOUNCES WINNING PARALYSIS PODCASTS IN ITS BEST OF 2022 AWARDS
The SpinalCord.com Best of 2022 Awards recognize organizations and individuals who provide superior support within the SCI community
These awards are simply meant to recognize paralysis podcasts that resonate the most within the community. We appreciate everything they do and hope more people will tune in!”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinalCord.com, a leading voice and resource for spinal cord injury (SCI) survivors and their families, recently released the winners of its Best of 2022 Awards. These awards recognize those that are having a positive impact within the SCI community.
Selected by SCI survivors, family members, medical specialists, researchers, attorneys, and more, the winners in the category of Best Paralysis Podcast have been announced. They are as follows:
● #1 “Best of the Best”: Unite 2 Fight Paralysis CureCast. Aims to unite the SCI community to cure paralysis and provides continued hope to survivors.
● #2: Life After Paralysis with Tiffiny Carlson. Highlights important topics from paralysis research to SCI lifestyle.
● #3: Quad Life. Features guests offering honest, inspiring, and sometimes humorous stories about life after an SCI.
● #4: From the Throne. Features current and diverse topics with three hosts interacting as if having a casual conversation.
● #5: Live to Roll. Aims to help quadriplegics live independently by sharing experiences and offering tips and tricks.
“We appreciate everyone who hosts a paralysis podcast, as it gives members of the SCI community a voice,” says Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com. “These awards are simply meant to recognize paralysis podcasts that resonate the most within the community. We appreciate everything they do and hope more people will tune in!”
The winners receive a unique digital badge that they can feature on their website to let visitors know that they’re highly recommended within the community. In addition, SpinalCord.com is highlighting them on a special page dedicated to winners, Best Paralysis Podcast 2022.
To learn more about the SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards and to see the full list of winners, visit www.spinalcord.com/best-of-awards.
About SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards recognize excellence across various categories. The credentials of each nominee are carefully considered by the SpinalCord.com team and contributors. While methodology differs by category, it may include reputation, customer service, expertise, longevity, and access, and each recipient has a positive consumer/community rating. The awards are not a form of advertising and cannot be purchased.
About SpinalCord.com
SpinalCord.com is an informational resource founded in 2000 by Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, who have decades of experience helping SCI survivors and families recover financially, emotionally, and socially. Today, the website is trusted within the community and used by hospitals, universities, rehab facilities, and paralysis recovery centers around the country.
